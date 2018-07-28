Chelsea agree deal to sell superstar, Major update on Hazard's move to Real Madrid and other Premier League news: 28th July 2018

Jose Mourinho seems to have got his man

It's 'get busy' time in the transfer market and the Premier League teams will make sure they pull out all stops and pick up as many signings as they can to ensure they make this season count. And here, we have collected the top rumours involving Premier League teams on 28th July 2018.

Manchester United will not sell Eric Bailly

According to Manchester Evening News, despite Jose Mourinho wanting to reinforce his defence, Eric Bailly will not be going anywhere. The Red Devils are vying to sign Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

However, United have reportedly assured Bailly that he will get to keep his place in the squad and that he need not worry about what's going on around him. Eric Bailly has appeared in each of United's pre-season matches up to this point and is almost certain to start the season's first game against Leicester City.

Wilfried Zaha winds up transfer talk

Zaha isn't going anywhere

Wilfried Zaha's cryptic message on Instagram that read, "Today's the day I make a change with everything," sent the Palace fans into a frenzy but the player has come out to clear the air and suggest that he wasn't insinuating at a move away from Crystal Palace.

After deleting the post from his story, he quickly posted this afterwards,

"Let's get this crystal clear nothing I put on snap is to do with football and if I do put something up about football I make sure everyone knows it's football i'm talking about."

Everton and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly leading the race to sign the talismanic winger. Earlier reports suggested that the club could be offered upto £70 million for Wilfried Zaha. The high asking price has sort of become a stumbling block.

Spurs were also rumoured to be interested but they've since pulled out.

