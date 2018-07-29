Manchester United's new signings 'leaked', Chelsea set to sign £65M star and other Premier League news: 29th July 2018

Apurva FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 41.07K // 29 Jul 2018, 23:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Premier League Kicks - Nike Ordem V Premier League Match Ball Launch

We're just 12 days away from the Premier League kick-off and the clubs are trying to get all their targets signed as soon as possible. Unlike the previous seasons, the transfer window for the English clubs ends a day before the season begins.

The players need to be signed by August 8th or else the clubs will have to wait until January. There is a lot of news surrounding almost all the Premier League clubs and here are the top rumours:

Fulham eye Swansea star

Sky Sources are reporting that Fulham are in 'advanced talks' to sign Swansea defender, Alfie Mawson. The Swans are demanding £20 million for him and the London side are keen on getting the deal done.

Sky report that the transfer will be finalised in the next 72 hours. The Cottagers have beaten off competition from West Ham United and Burnley to sign Mawson.

Arnautovic impressed with West Ham United's new signings

West Ham have signed some amazing players this summer and the Hammers striker, Marko Arnautovic was full of praise for them. The London side have spent over £80 million so far this summer and signed Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks, Lukasz Fabianski, Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said, "I think the players who have come in have done a good job, but the most important thing is the Premier League and I hope they can show their quality there as well. We had a good transfer window and there are a lot of challenges in each position."

Newcastle United close in on Salomon Rondon

Sky Sources have claimed that Newcastle United are in talks to sign Salomon Rondon. The West Brom striker will be heading to the Toons in a deal that would see Dwight Gayle heading in the opposite direction.

The Venezuelan striker reportedly has a £16.5 million release clause. Rafa Benitez wants him as a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic who is heading to Fulham. The deal could be announced on Monday according to the report.

1 / 5 NEXT