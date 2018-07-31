Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Barcelona to make surprise move for Premier League superstar, Chelsea want Real Madrid star and more Premier League news, 31 July 2018

Abhijit Ajayan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
3.78K   //    31 Jul 2018, 18:20 IST

It's make or break time in the transfer market and the Premier League teams are doing everything they can to make sure they pull out all stops and pick up as many signings as they can so as to make this season count. And here, we have collected the top rumours involving Premier League teams on 28th July 2018. 

Everton want Marcos Rojo

Manchester United v FK Rostov - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg
Marcos Rojo might leave Manchester United this summer

Marco Silva is ready to splash the cash for the Toffees and the latest player they've earmarked is Marcos Rojo of Manchester United, as per The Sun. According to the report, Marcos Rojo has been told by the Red Devils that he can leave this summer.

The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries and has failed to nail down a starting spot at Old Trafford. He is already behind Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in the pecking order. United are also looking to sign a centre-back.

Everton are also in the race for Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne with the latter's move nearing completion.

Pochettino admits Spurs might not make any signings this summer

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League
Pochettino has remained calm throughout the transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he does not believe that breaking away from the rest of Europe and closing the transfer window early is not a great decision for the Premier League clubs.

He also went on to admit that Spurs might not make any signings this summer with the transfer window closing in just over a week's time from now.

“Personally I think it's not right. I think it's right if you agree with all of Europe and all the different countries.
“In that situation I think it didn't help or it's not going to help the Premier League clubs or the clubs in England to have the same possibility to another contender.
“We are going to compete in the Champions League and to have 20 days less is I think not a thing that is going to help us.
“I don’t know if we are going to sign or not. We’re working on that.
“I cannot tell you if we’re going to sign one, zero or two or three or four. We’re working.
“It’s true that it’s so close, the transfer window is so close, but the club’s doing everything to help the team and add some players, more quality, and try to help us in the season to achieve what we want.”

