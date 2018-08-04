Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United eye shock deal to sign Chelsea target, Liverpool want Arsenal star and more Premier League news: 3rd August 2018

Top 5 / Top 10
04 Aug 2018

Manchester City v Watford - Premier League
Exactly one week to go for the Premier League and things are heating up! All the Premier League sides, including Tottenham and Burnley who have been very quiet this summer, have started to make moves in the market.

Here are the top stories from almost all the Premier League clubs:

Joe Hart set for Burnley move

Daily Mail and The Sun are reporting that Joe Hart is set to have his Burnley medical today. He is set to join the Clarets on a three-year deal for a fee reportedly around £4 million.

Burnley already have two England goalkeepers in their squad but both of them are currently out injured. Tom Heaton and Nick Pope are expected to be their top 2 goalkeepers when fit and that would leave Joe Hart in a limbo.

Lucas Digne rejected Liverpool TWICE

Everton's new signing Lucas Digne was in the news after it was revealed that he had a "I never walk alone" tattoo on his chest. The Liverpool were all about mocking Everton supporters but the left-back's latest comments has sent them packing.

“My tattoo has a story but it's not about football. When I was three or four years old, I went for my first day at school and my parents gave me a necklace with these words. Maybe Liverpool fans are so angry against me because I said two times no to Liverpool. I'm blue.” said Digne.

Armstrong set for Blackburn move

Sky Sports are reporting that Blackburn Rovers have agreed a deal with Newcastle United for Adam Armstrong. The 21-year-old striker was on loan at Ewood Park last season.

His impressive performance on loan has got the newly-promoted side to make the move permanent. It is reported that Blackburn will have to pay £1.75 million to sign him, with add-ons that could see the price rising to £3 million.

West Ham United are not done yet!

West Ham are looking to sign Real Betis striker Antonio Sanabria, according to Marca. The 22-year-old scored eight goals in 17 appearances last season.

The Hammers are also looking to Bernard who is a free agent after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk at the end of last season. The Brazilian was linked with Chelsea and AC Milan recently.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
