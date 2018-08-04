Manchester United eye shock deal to sign Chelsea target, Liverpool want Arsenal star and more Premier League news: 3rd August 2018

Manchester City v Watford - Premier League

Exactly one week to go for the Premier League and things are heating up! All the Premier League sides, including Tottenham and Burnley who have been very quiet this summer, have started to make moves in the market.

Here are the top stories from almost all the Premier League clubs:

Joe Hart set for Burnley move

Daily Mail and The Sun are reporting that Joe Hart is set to have his Burnley medical today. He is set to join the Clarets on a three-year deal for a fee reportedly around £4 million.

Joe Hart having medical at Burnley this evening. Paperwork still to be done. Three-year deal and big paycut. Fee around £4m and City would be due money based on Burnley’s performance in EL and PL. All sides very happy if it comes off apparently. — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) August 3, 2018

Burnley already have two England goalkeepers in their squad but both of them are currently out injured. Tom Heaton and Nick Pope are expected to be their top 2 goalkeepers when fit and that would leave Joe Hart in a limbo.

Lucas Digne rejected Liverpool TWICE

Everton's new signing Lucas Digne was in the news after it was revealed that he had a "I never walk alone" tattoo on his chest. The Liverpool were all about mocking Everton supporters but the left-back's latest comments has sent them packing.

“My tattoo has a story but it's not about football. When I was three or four years old, I went for my first day at school and my parents gave me a necklace with these words. Maybe Liverpool fans are so angry against me because I said two times no to Liverpool. I'm blue.” said Digne.

Armstrong set for Blackburn move

Sky Sports are reporting that Blackburn Rovers have agreed a deal with Newcastle United for Adam Armstrong. The 21-year-old striker was on loan at Ewood Park last season.

His impressive performance on loan has got the newly-promoted side to make the move permanent. It is reported that Blackburn will have to pay £1.75 million to sign him, with add-ons that could see the price rising to £3 million.

West Ham United are not done yet!

West Ham are looking to sign Real Betis striker Antonio Sanabria, according to Marca. The 22-year-old scored eight goals in 17 appearances last season.

West Ham growing increasingly confident of signing Bernard, Brazilian international and another attacking wide player. I think that's known as going for it. 😁 — Lee Clayton (@LeeClayton_) August 3, 2018

The Hammers are also looking to Bernard who is a free agent after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk at the end of last season. The Brazilian was linked with Chelsea and AC Milan recently.

1 / 5 NEXT