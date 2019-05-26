×
Premier League news: Bruno Fernandes admission has PL clubs on high alert

rossbennellick
CONTRIBUTOR
News
192   //    26 May 2019, 16:45 IST

Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg
Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the story?

Bruno Fernandes, one of the most highly sought-after players in European football, has come clean regarding his ambitions to play in the English Premier League; no doubt putting the division's top-six on high alert.

In case you didn't know...

The attacking midfielder, who has been likened to former Chelsea hero, Frank Lampard, has had an outstanding season in the Portuguese Liga NOS since returning to Sporting CP from a stint in Italy, scoring an incredible 20 goals in 33 appearances and chipping in with 13 assists.

His displays over the course of the season also earned him a call-up to the Portuguese national team.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about his future in an interview with Diario de Noticias, Fernandes stated (via Metro):

"‘I always said that I was an ambitious player and from a very early age I have had a dream of playing in England, where you can live pure football without big controversy, without big cases."

This news will no doubt be of major interest to the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United, and - if reports are to be believed - even Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Manchester City side, with both managers intent on strengthening their respective squads before the next season kicks off on August 10th, 2019. 

What's next?

As with all transfer gossip, it's very difficult to guess exactly how things will pan out, and the decision will ultimately rest with the player himself.

At Old Trafford, Fernandes would likely be signed as an immediate starter and would be tasked with helping to fire Rashford and company to a top-four finish.

At the Etihad Stadium, where he would be far more likely to get his hands on England's finest silverware, he may be required to sit and play second-fiddle to the likes of De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, so it's essentially going to boil down to which the player would prefer: game time or trophies.

Will Bruno Fernandes ply his trade in England next season? Do you think he would be better suited to the red or blue half of Manchester? Have your say in the comments below:

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News
