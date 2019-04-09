Premier League news: Eden Hazard overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo tally as Chelsea beats West Ham

Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

What's the story?

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has overtaken former Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo's goal record in the Premier League with a spectacular brace in his side's win over West Ham United on Monday.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea surpassed North London outfits Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to sit in third place on the Premier League table, in a top-four race that is proving to be as exciting as the title chase itself.

In a show of phenomenal individual talent, the Belgian made a run past five of the opposition players before comfortably getting the ball past West Ham shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski. The Blues forward then added a second goal in the later stages of the game to secure a crucial win for his side.

Hazard, who has been constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid, could not escape the thought as the Hammers brigade chanted 'he’s off to Madrid' throughout the game.

The heart of the matter

According to Metro UK, Hazard's brace during the game means he now has 85 Premier League goals to his name, one more than Juventus star Ronaldo who scored 84 league goals during his time with Manchester United.

When asked about the Belgian's future, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri admitted that Chelsea cannot afford to lose a player as indispensable as Hazard saying (via The Telegraph), "From the technical point of view, no. Not at the moment. Also, because it's impossible to find another Hazard. At the moment there isn't another Hazard, the level is so high. You'd have to find two players to make the level of Hazard. So I hope Hazard can stay here, otherwise we'll have to try something different."

"I'm sure the club doesn't want to sell him. But, of course, we all have to respect his decision. He's in the last season of contract (next year). If he wants to have another experience, we'll respect that. We'll try, of course, in any way to convince him to stay, but it's not easy."

What's next?

Chelsea are now three points ahead of Arsenal, who move to fifth place following their defeat to Everton on Sunday.

The Blues will next face Slavia Praha in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final fixture on Thursday.

