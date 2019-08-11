Premier League News: Jose Mourinho names Manchester City's B team as one of the four contenders for the league title

Manchester United Press Conference

Former Manchester United manager and current Sky Sports pundit, Jose Mourinho, has named Manchester City's B team as one of the four contenders for the Premier League title this season.

Mourinho, who has been out of the managerial spotlight for months, is set to join pundits, Gary Neville and Graeme Souness, at Old Trafford for the much-awaited clash between Manchester United and Chelsea tonight.

The Portuguese manager had managed both teams in the Premier League and was sacked from his role at Old Trafford last December after a series of poor results.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has since taken over the reins at United and has brought in big-money signings, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, to strengthen the squad.

Meanwhile, Chelsea appointed club legend Frank Lampard as the successor to Maurizio Sarri who departed Stamford Bridge after guiding the Blues to the Europa League title.

Mourinho has given his bold prediction for the Premer League title race this season, putting Manchester City's B team ahead of the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United as contenders.

During his punditry for Sky Sports, Mourinho was asked how many teams will be in the title race this season. The former Chelsea boss said,

"Four: Man City, Tottenham, Liverpool and… Man City’s B team."

"When I looked at the bench yesterday, there were some images of the bench, and the players that were not even involved, I think even their B team could fight for the title."

"Independent of what happens today [Manchester United vs. Chelsea], even if one of the teams plays magnificently and has a fantastic result, I don’t believe that they are going to be in the title race."

"It’s also a little bit difficult for me, in spite of some really good players, I don’t think Arsenal will be in a title race. But I think Tottenham has to join it."

He added,

"I want to say the obvious thing. We would love Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal to be at that level. Football is unpredictable."

"I think we all agree we are speaking about a team that won everything in England and we are speaking about the European champions and the runners up."

Manchester United will host Chelsea at Old Trafford later today.