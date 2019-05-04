Premier League News: Manchester City dethrones Manchester Utd as the most valuable Premier League club

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

What is the story?

Manchester City has overtaken Manchester United as the most valuable Premier League club, according to a recent study.

In case you didn’t know…

Manchester United has been the face of English football for decades now. The Red Devils' immense global presence clearly reflects on the revenue they generate every year. If we look at the Forbes list of most valuable football clubs since 2007, United has topped the list for a record 8 times.

This unprecedented dominance by United in the so-called ‘Money League’ has continued despite their poor on-the-pitch performances since 2013. United has not even come close to challenging for the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson left while failing to qualify for the Champions League on 2 occasions. They look set to miss out on a Champions League spot again next season.

The heart of the matter

Manchester City has done what no English side has managed for decades, according to a study by the University of Liverpool's Centre for Sports Business. City has overtaken United to become the most valuable Premier League Club. City is valued at £2.364bn while United has dropped to £2.087bn. The report blames the “higher wages and lower profit” for United’s decline in value.

On the other hand, the 2 Manchester Clubs are the only 2 Premier League sides valued at more than £2bn in the study for the 2017/18 season. Red Devils fans though can find some relief in the fact that United still recorded the highest revenue for 2017/18 season at £590m, with City on £500m.

Other major findings from the study include:

Spurs have the lowest wage/revenue percentage in the division at 39%, while Palace's is the highest at 78%

Leicester and Arsenal's failure to qualify for the Champions League again saw their value fall

The Gunners made a £120m profit on player sales

Burnley are described in the study as the "most sensibly run club in the Premier League financially"

Huddersfield have the lowest wages at £63m, with United's £296m the highest

Chelsea top the table for annual matchday income per fan at £1,791, with Huddersfield making the least at £201

Broadcast revenue accounts for 88% of Bournemouth's value - the highest in the league

Brighton saw a 148% increase in wages - the most in the league