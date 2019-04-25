×
Premier League news: Manchester United wouldn't have beaten City even with Messi and Ronaldo, says Robbie Savage

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
265   //    25 Apr 2019, 22:55 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Leicester City and Wales midfielder Robbie Savage has slammed Manchester United for their performance in the decisive derby against Manchester City on Wednesday night, stating that even the presence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the team would not have changed the situation.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win over the Red Devils to move one step closer to the Premier League title this week. The defending champions are looking to retain the title at the Etihad but closest competitors Liverpool, who are looking at their first title in decades, look hell-bent on bringing the coveted trophy to Anfield.

The game, which saw United register only one shot on target with a total of 37 percent possession, marks the Red Devils' third consecutive defeat in the league.

While United initially thrived under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, their form dropped almost immediately after the club announced the Norwegian as their permanent manager. The side has only won three games in their last ten and their recent losses to Everton and Manchester City have put a serious dent on their chances at a top-four finish.

The heart of the matter

Savage did not hold back in his criticism of the Red Devils telling BBC Radio 5 (via The Express UK), "You could have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing up front for Man Utd, their lack of creativity is there for all to see. Man Utd defended well in the first half but they haven't looked like scoring."

The former midfielder went on to slam David de Gea's tragic showing during the derby saying, "You cannot believe how bad David de Gea has been in recent weeks, as one of the best goalkeepers in the world."

He added, "People say he is the only United player would get into the Man City team, but he is nowhere near it."

What's next?

Manchester United have another big game coming their way in the form of their Premier League clash against Chelsea on Sunday.

