Premier League News: Newcastle United appoint Steve Bruce as head coach

Steve Bruce is set to succeed Rafa Benitez at the helm of Newcastle United

What's the story?

Newcastle United have announced on their official website that Steve Bruce has been appointed as the club's new head coach.

The 58 year-old has signed a three year contract with the Magpies, replacing Rafa Benitez who left the club last month after failing to agree terms with owner Mike Ashley.

In case you didn't know...

Steve Bruce left his position at Sheffield Wednesday to take over the reins at St James' Park and will be joined at the club by coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

Following Benitez's untimely departure, Bruce emerged as a front-runner for the job after the likes of Steven Gerrard, Sam Allardyce and Patrick Vieira had allegedly turned down the opportunity to succeed the Champions League winning Spaniard.

Newcastle United have always been close to Bruce's heart and the Englishman echoed this statement by declaring that he had fulfilled a lifelong dream of his.

"I’m delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United. This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family.

The heart of the matter

Bruce announced his intention to hit the ground running immediately and he acknowledged the size of task in hand, after signing a three-year deal at the club.

“There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for. We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”

The impending take over from the Bin Zayed Group has stalled and Newcastle's lack of activity in the transfer market coupled with Benitez's departure has seen the fans grow disillusioned with the club and Bruce will be aiming to set things right.

What's next?

It's no secret that Newcastle are in a crisis. Having lost a popular figure in Benitez, who enjoyed a highly successful three-year spell at the club, Bruce knows he's got huge shoes to fill. Key players like Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon have left the club and Sean Longstaff has been linked to Manchester United.

With Newcastle one of the early contenders for relegation, the Englishman will hope he's backed adequately in the transfer market in order to steer the club away from the drop.