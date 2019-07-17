×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League News: Newcastle United appoint Steve Bruce as head coach

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
10   //    17 Jul 2019, 15:08 IST

Steve Bruce is set to succeed Rafa Benitez at the helm of Newcastle United
Steve Bruce is set to succeed Rafa Benitez at the helm of Newcastle United

What's the story?

Newcastle United have announced on their official website that Steve Bruce has been appointed as the club's new head coach.

The 58 year-old has signed a three year contract with the Magpies, replacing Rafa Benitez who left the club last month after failing to agree terms with owner Mike Ashley.

In case you didn't know...

Steve Bruce left his position at Sheffield Wednesday to take over the reins at St James' Park and will be joined at the club by coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.

Following Benitez's untimely departure, Bruce emerged as a front-runner for the job after the likes of Steven Gerrard, Sam Allardyce and Patrick Vieira had allegedly turned down the opportunity to succeed the Champions League winning Spaniard.

Newcastle United have always been close to Bruce's heart and the Englishman echoed this statement by declaring that he had fulfilled a lifelong dream of his.

"I’m delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United. This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family.

The heart of the matter

Bruce announced his intention to hit the ground running immediately and he acknowledged the size of task in hand, after signing a three-year deal at the club.

“There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for. We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”

The impending take over from the Bin Zayed Group has stalled and Newcastle's lack of activity in the transfer market coupled with Benitez's departure has seen the fans grow disillusioned with the club and Bruce will be aiming to set things right.

Advertisement

What's next?

It's no secret that Newcastle are in a crisis. Having lost a popular figure in Benitez, who enjoyed a highly successful three-year spell at the club, Bruce knows he's got huge shoes to fill. Key players like Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon have left the club and Sean Longstaff has been linked to Manchester United.

With Newcastle one of the early contenders for relegation, the Englishman will hope he's backed adequately in the transfer market in order to steer the club away from the drop.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United Football Sheffield Wednesday Steve Bruce
Advertisement
10 of the biggest fights on the football pitch
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Italians to have played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Newcastle and Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019/20: 3 early favourites for relegation
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Former Chelsea manager interested in replacing Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Rafael Benitez to leave Newcastle United this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff
RELATED STORY
5 of the worst managerial appointments in recent Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 2 things we noticed from Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Newcastle
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Bright moments fade quickly for Newcastle United vs. Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us