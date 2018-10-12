×
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea and United fight over €350 million superstar and more - October 12, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.63K   //    12 Oct 2018, 21:09 IST

Sarri targeting superstar
Sarri targeting superstar

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! With each passing day, it seems as though the intensity of rumours is just increasing. And why not? After all, the January transfer window is not far away.

We have a lot of stories today surrounding the Premier League and we shall get to them without any further ado…

#5 Balague gives Hazard update

So far, the general consensus is that Eden Hazard is most probably going to end up at Real Madrid. The player himself couldn’t be clearer about his desire to play for the Galacticos.

As a result, Chelsea fans find themselves in a perpetual state of worry regarding their best player. However, they might have some respite in the form of Guillem Balague’s words.

According to the pundit, while Real Madrid did think about the Belgian as Neymar wasn’t available, they didn’t really insist the Blues name a price and eventually didn’t sign anyone.

“The story we know is that Hazard wants to go to Real Madrid, it’s his dream and Real Madrid considered and thought about it in the summer,” he said.

“But they were told no price for Hazard and they did not insist. It was one of the calls they made in terms of what to do if Neymar wasn’t coming.

“Eventually they decided not to go for anybody and instead they wanted to get the best out of the squad that was there already.

He also added that the Merengues have opted to give this year to the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Asensio this season to prove themselves and was of the opinion that Madrid will opt to go for Kylian Mbappe or Neymar over the Belgian.

“I feel it’s a year where it’s like ‘Gareth Bale, here’s your chance to show us what you can do, Marco Asensio it’s time to grow, Benzema we need you to give us goals’.

“Is Hazard a target for next season? It’s been reported that Real Madrid will covet him in the winter, in January, but I don’t believe that’s the case.

“What is quite clear is they’ve got Neymar and I’ll add Mbappe - one of the two - as the main target for next season, and to rebuild the stadium.”

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
