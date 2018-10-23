Premier League transfer news: Eden Hazard could join Madrid in January on one condition and more - October 23, 2018

Wanted by Madrid

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! I have been listening to Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd a lot lately and I feel like that it is a relatable song in any field.

As the buildup to the solo, Premier League clubs are usually slow and down during the months prior and early days of the transfer window. But in the final few days, they just go crazy and insane like the solo.

The transfer rumour mill, however, is always as insane as the solo. And so, without any further ado, here are the best stories of the day!

#5 Toby says never say never

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld has been linked with a move out of the club for a while now with Manchester United being his most interested suitor. However, there is also a chance that he might go back to where it all started for him.

The Belgian made a name for himself at Ajax and could fancy himself playing for them one day. At least that is what he claimed when he decided to use the name of a Justin Bieber track to convey his message.

He stated that he won’t say never when it comes to joining Ajax again but also insisted that he would only join if he could give them something as a player.

“Never say never. At this moment in my career, I don’t think about that yet. I think I can go on for years at this level. If I ever did, it is not to take it easy,” he said.

“I do not want to be 36 years old and can hardly walk. When I return, I certainly want to leave something. And not only in the dressing room. Of course, it is close to home in Belgium and I have a bond with the club because I played football at Ajax for eight years. Achieving championships, the third star, experience.”

