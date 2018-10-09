Premier League transfer news: Chelsea duo worth over €300 million targeted by Madrid and more - October 9, 2018

Madrid on fire

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! Time really flies, doesn’t it? It was only just some weeks ago when the summer transfer window was closed and now, the winter window is just a little over a couple of months away from us.

With this, it is time for the clubs to analyse what they need and approach the players in January. A hint of it can be found in the transfer rumour mill as here are some of the biggest stories relating to the Premier League.

#5 Andreas Christensen grows impatient

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has confirmed that he will leave the Blues should his situation with them not get any better. The Dane is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League and has seen himself being restricted to the cup games as Maurizio Sarri has, so far, preferred David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger as his first choice defenders.

As a result, the Danish international has revealed that not being able to play as much as he would like is something that is not going down well with him. And given that he is 22, he can’t be any more patient with his situation.

‘It has been a hard season. To be honest, it has been very difficult,’ Christensen said. ‘I can’t have so much patience again. Now I’m 22 years old and I really want to play.

The defender then went on to state that he has been a first-choice defender in the last three seasons and will not stay should he not enjoy first-team football. He also added that while Sarri’s football style is something that he loves, the fact that he is not among the players on the pitch executing it hurts him.

‘In the last three seasons, I’ve played regularly with every team I’ve been with, so it’s clear that I do not see myself staying if my current situation remains the same.

‘It’s too early to talk about when to change or if I’m going to change. But it is clear that it is not a good situation for me.

‘I had looked forward to getting our new manager. We play really good football, explosively and offensively all you can wish for.

‘So that’s great, but it’s really annoying that I’m not on the pitch when it happens.’

