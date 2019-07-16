×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League News: Olivier Giroud reveals Laurent Koscielny is 'very hurt' by his conflict with Arsenal

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
393   //    16 Jul 2019, 15:54 IST

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

What's the story?

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has weighed in on former teammate Laurent Koscielny's conflict with Arsenal, claiming that the defender is "very hurt" by the situation.

In case you didn't know...

Koscielny's future at the Emirates is up in the air as the Frenchman decided to snub Arsenal's pre-season tour of the United States after the club reportedly rejected his transfer request.

The 33-year-old is said to be disillusioned with life in North London and has questioned the general direction of the club following their collapse late last season.

Moreover, he is unhappy with the way the club managed his playing time after he recovered from a career-threatening Achilles injury, claiming that his return was a bit rushed due to the team's defensive crisis.

The center-back, who is currently facing disciplinary proceedings, believes the time is right for him to move back to his home country. However, the Gunners do not share the same opinion, leading to a standoff between the two parties.

Koscielny has been widely criticized for his actions by the likes of Ian Wright and is believed to be jeopardizing his legacy at the club. 

The heart of the matter

Giroud, who played for Arsenal between 2012 and 2018, believes that Koscielny should not be judged until the truth comes out. 

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said, "You cannot make a judgment when you don't have all the clues. I'm pretty sure we don't know everything in this situation. I hope both sides will find the best agreement."

The 2018 World Cup winner further revealed that his friend is sad to be at odds with the club and has slammed the media for trying to paint him in a bad light.

Advertisement

"He's been playing for Arsenal for nine years; he's been the skipper for so many years - very respectful, very professional, always the best example for the young players."

"I think he has always been grateful about that and respectful to the club. I don't understand how we have got to this situation."

"I feel very sad for him because he's a great person and the media wants to give a bad image of him."

"I'm not at the club, I don't know what happened - but one thing for sure is Lolo is very hurt by what's happening and he's an emotional person."

What's next?

Unai Emery recently insisted that Koscielny remains an important part of his plans but it remains to be seen how this situation develops in the days to come.

The Gunners, meanwhile, registered a comfortable victory over MLS side Colorado Rapids as they kickstarted their pre-season tour of the United States on Monday in perfect fashion. 

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Chelsea Laurent Koscielny Olivier Giroud Unai Emery
Advertisement
Olivier Giroud: The underrated No. 9
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Club captain Laurent Koscielny refuses to join squad for US pre-season tour
RELATED STORY
My blood is blue - Giroud relishing facing Arsenal in Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Gunners set to open disciplinary proceedings against Laurent Koscielny
RELATED STORY
3 bargain replacements for Laurent Koscielny at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea: Two things we noticed from an Arsenal perspective
RELATED STORY
Europa League: "It will be special for me," says Olivier Giroud ahead of facing Arsenal in final
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final, Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Emery: Champions League absence may impact Arsenal signings
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-4 Chelsea: 3 flops who cost Unai Emery the Europa League trophy
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us