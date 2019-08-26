Premier League News: Steve Bruce says Newcastle's win over Tottenham should 'shut some people up'

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 59 // 26 Aug 2019, 12:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League

What's the story?

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce believes that the Magpies' 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday should shut their critics up "a little bit".

In case you didn't know...

The Magpies have been at the end of heavy criticism after enduring back-to-back defeats at the start of the new campaign. Bruce's side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal before succumbing to a 3-1 loss at the hands of Norwich City.

But Newcastle won their first league game of the season after Joelinton, who is the club's new £36 million signing from Hoffenheim, punished Mauricio Pochettino's men after an error from Davinson Sanchez; he netted the only goal of the game to see off the north London outfit.

Bruce, who previously managed Sunderland, was not the most popular managerial appointment this summer after the departure of Rafael Benitez.

The former Liverpool manager left St James' Park, following reported disagreements with the club's owner, Mike Ashley.

The heart of the matter

Bruce hopes that their win over Spurs on Sunday will stop the criticism his side has received since the start of the campaign.

He told BBC Sport,

"We needed a bit of courage and thankfully the players had that from the first whistle. We have tried to quieten the storm. Hopefully, that will shut a few people up a little bit. After two games, it’s been hard to get that criticism. We have had to ride it."

"I hope that gives us a little bit of time. It is only the first win, but we have seen some big performances today. The only thing you can do is show that it means something to play for the club. All week we have been working on it."

What's next?

The Magpies are next set to face Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday night.