×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League news: The best overseas player in the PL era revealed

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
156   //    23 Mar 2019, 21:24 IST

BBC poll reveals who is the best foreigner ever to grace the EPL
BBC poll reveals who is the best foreigner ever to grace the EPL

What's the story?

More than a quarter of a million votes were cast in deciding the best overseas player of the Premier League era, in a recent BBC poll.

From a shortlist of 12 top football players, which included players from every area on the pitch - 3 goalkeepers, 3 defenders, 3 midfielders and 3 attackers, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry emerged to be the winner of the poll, capturing 45% of all the votes.

The Frenchman pipped the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City marksman Sergio Aguero, who came second and fourth respectively.

In case you didn't know...

In the inaugural season of the Premier League, a grand total of 13 foreign players made appearances for their clubs in 1992.

Over the years, 2,016 non-British and Irish players have graced the top flight, which included multiple World Cup winners as well.

The final shortlist of 12 players was provided to the panel which only included the overseas players who had made it into a PFA Team of the Year at some of the time in their career, which is an achievement in itself.

The heart of the matter...

BBC's poll for the Best overseas player of the Premier League era was active since yesterday and with players like Drogba, De Gea, Vidic, Ronaldo, Aguero, Henry, Cantona, Viera all in contention for the honor, it was impossible to predict the outcome of the poll.

But, when the results came out yesterday, it was revealed that Arsenal's all-time leading scorer and the all-time leading overseas goalscorer Thierry Henry was the clear winner of this title and swept the polls by capturing 45% of all the votes.

Thierry Henry's stats (Courtesy: BBC Sports)
Thierry Henry's stats (Courtesy: BBC Sports)
Advertisement

It must be noted here that Henry has two PL titles to his name, including one in 'The Invincible's' season and he has also won the most Golden Boot awards with four.

Chris Sutton, one of the panel members, went as far as describing the player as the best in PL history after the results were declared. He said:

"Henry is the greatest ever player in the Premier League."

What's next?

Though Henry has been named the best overseas player, the debate on the topic will always go on, with players like Aguero still going strong.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City Sergio Aguero Thierry Henry
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Top 6 players with the most hat-tricks in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 forwards in the Premier League at the moment
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Most Underrated Players in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Premier League club want to sign Neymar in a deal worth £220 million, Barcelona star to Spurs and more - January 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Sergio Aguero: 5 stats that prove he is the best Argentinian Premier League player ever
RELATED STORY
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero: Argentine well on his way to cement his place as the Premier League's greatest forward
RELATED STORY
All-time XI of the Best Overseas Players in Premier League History
RELATED STORY
A look at the greatest Premier League teams of all time
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: Top scorers for each team in the PL era
RELATED STORY
10 best midfielders in the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us