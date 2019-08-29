Premier League News: Tottenham legend Paul Gascoigne says no one can stop 'scary' Manchester City from a third consecutive league title

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur legend Paul Gascoigne believes no club can stop Pep Guardiola's Manchester City from winning a third consecutive Premier League title this season, crediting their squad depth as the quality that gives them an edge over every other aspirant.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester City enjoyed a scintillating campaign last term, having completed an unprecedented domestic treble by lifting the Premier League title, the League Cup and the FA Cup. In addition, the side also won the Community Shield.

The 2018-19 Premier League title race proved to be one of the most intense and closest battles in recent history. Manchester City eventually retained the title as they hauled 98 points over the course of the season, which was only a single point more than their closest competitors Liverpool.

The Citizens are now looking to achieve a three-peat with Guardiola, having further strengthened their squad with the signings of Rodrigo and Joao Cancelo this summer.

However, the defending champions were held to a controversial 2-2 by Tottenham earlier this month.

The heart of the matter

Despite Spurs managing to hold Manchester City to a draw this season, Gascoigne believes that the north London side lack the squad depth to challenge them in the long run.

Speaking to football.london, he said,

"I have seen the players in Spurs academy and they have some unbelievable players coming through. But the big question is going to be what happens if Harry Kane gets injured? Who is going to replace him?

"Man City have got players to replace every position on the field. Tottenham don't. Mauricio Pochettino needs to buy again in the next window and get a couple of players in."

While acknowledging that Liverpool remain one of the strongest sides in England, Gascoigne believes no one can stop City from winning a third consecutive league title. He said,

"Liverpool are looking strong as well but I cannot see anyone stopping Man City. They are just going to keep on buying and it's quite scary.

"I think it will be Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United. I think Arsenal are playing good football as well."

What's next?

Manchester City are next scheduled to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.