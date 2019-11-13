Premier League news: Tottenham want me gone but I will only leave when my contract expires in 2021, says Danny Rose

What’s the story?

Danny Rose has sworn that he is not leaving Tottenham Hotspur before his contract expires. The England international claims that the club hierarchy wanted to offload him in the summer but he does not intend on leaving till the time he has the manager's support.

In case you didn’t know…

Spurs have been listening to offers for the 29-year-old and he was also left out of the pre-season squad. The absence was due to talks with other clubs as explained by his current employers.

The heart of the matter

Rose has been called up to the England national team for upcoming fixtures. The Tottenham defender dropped a bomb on his club before his national side's friendly against Montenegro. The 29-year-old, when asked about his form, chose to clear the air over his future as he said :

"It's pretty obvious what happened [in the summer]. People upstairs at Tottenham were trying to do what they were trying to do. I've said [to them] I've got 18 months left on my contract and I'm not going anywhere until my contract has ­finished.

"Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on.

"My contract is up in 18 months' time and I'll leave the football club then. People [in the media] can save their time ­trying to get stuff ready for January about me being sold.

"Because I can tell you now: it ain't happening. I know what people were trying to do in the summer... There were no bids — that was rubbish."

"When the manager stops calling me into his office, stops giving me advice, that's when I'll think it's time to leave Tottenham."

"But until then, I'm not going ­anywhere. I'm lucky to have a manager at Tottenham who, from the first day we met, has always stuck by me, regardless of anything, regardless of the rubbish in the media about me being sold or not part of his plans — all that nonsense."

Despite all this, Rose has made 11 appearances for Spurs this season and is above Ben Davies in the pecking order who recently signed a new contract.

What's next?

Although Rose has full support from Mauricio Pochettino, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him as the Argentinian himself is under the scanner after a poor start to the season.