Norwich City vs Manchester City - Match Prediction | Premier League 2019/20

Kumar Shashwat FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 18 // 12 Sep 2019, 14:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City make the trip to Norwich on Saturday

On Saturday evening, Manchester City make the trip to Carrow Road to lock horns with Norwich City as the defending champions look to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact.

The Cityzens have won three of their Premier League games so far with the only aberration being a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. The Sky Blues have scored an astonishing 14 goals in 4 games and have shipped in only three.

As for Norwich, they’ve won a solitary game and find themselves marooned in 19th spot, only above Watford.

Alarmingly for the Canaries, they’ve contrived to let in 10 goals in the four games they’ve played. Though a couple of encounters have come against the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, an average of 2.5 goals conceded per game is sure to cause more than a furrowed brow or two. Unfortunately for them, their task doesn’t get any easier on Saturday.

However, Norwich do have a few key players who could ruffle the Sky Blues’ feathers at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki has been sensational for the newly promoted outfit and already has five goals to his name, thereby suggesting that he’s cut out perfectly for the top-flight.

Additionally, Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic possess the requisite quality to be a thorn in any side.

Yet, tackling City, especially when they are in their pomp, is a different kettle of fish altogether.

Though City come into the game with a plethora of defensive worries, they still have John Stones and potentially, Nicolas Otamendi to call upon.

Advertisement

However, if either is not deemed fit enough, Fernandinho could slot in as a centre-back with Rodri continuing as the holding midfielder.

The central midfield duo of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start and the pairing is most likely to dictate the tempo of the game. Moreover, the latter has been in sparkling form and would fancy his chances against a defensively shaky side.

De Bruyne has been brilliant so far

Up front, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling would cause the Norwich full-backs problems and that might force the hosts’ defenders to sit a lot deeper than usual.

However, counter punching isn’t the Canaries’ strongest trait and they could come after City with all their attacking might.

Consequently, one could witness an open game, wherein both sides create several chances, resulting in a goal-laden encounter.

Though one would back Norwich to score at least once, it would take a brave man to bet against City not outscoring them.

After all, the defending champions boast plenty of creativity and guile in the final third, and that could just prove to be Norwich’s undoing, more so if the game takes an end-to-end route.

At Carrow Road on Saturday, an irresistible attacking force meets a relatively movable defensive object. And, one reckons that the offensive firepower might just be too hot to handle for the wobbly rear-guard.

Match Prediction: Norwich City 1-3 Manchester City