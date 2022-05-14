Premier League: Ranking the clubs with most Player of the Month award this season (2021-22)

The Premier League's 'Player of the Month' is an award that is given each month of the league season. This award is given to players who have had the most outstanding performances in a particular month.

The winner is chosen by a combination of an online public vote, a panel of experts and the captains of each Premier League club.

Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane are the highest recipients of this award. Both players have won the 'Player of the Month' a joint-record seven times.

Cristiano Ronaldo just won his sixth Player of the Month award.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most recent winner of the award. The Manchester United star beat the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Son Heung-Min, and Joel Matip to claim the award for April.

However, this article will focus on the clubs with the most 'Player of the Month' awards this season.

#5 West Ham United (1)

West Ham United v Olympique Lyon: Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Europa League

David Moyes' West Ham United were the first club to secure the award this season through Michail Antonio.

The Jamiacan international had a terrific performance in August 2021. He scored four goals and provided three assists in three matches as the Hammers secured wins over Newcastle United and Leicester City.

This was Antonio's second 'Player of the Month' win, having picked up his first in July 2020.

Antonio has been West Ham's joint-top goal contributor in the league this season (nine goals and seven assists), just behind Jarrod Bowen (10 goals and 10 assists).

#4 Manchester City (1)

Raheem Sterling has won the Player of the Month three times

League leaders Manchester City have had a good chunk of players as nominees this season, but only Raheem Sterling was able to bag it in December 2021.

He played for the Citizens on five occasions that month, registering five goals and an assist. City won all seven matches in the league that month, holding a firm position at the top of the league table.

This was Sterling's third 'Player of the Month' win. The Englishman also won the award in August 2016 and November 2018. He has 13 goals and five assists in 29 appearances this season.

#3 Tottenham Hotspur (1)

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League

Harry Kane is the joint-record holder of this award. He, alongside Aguero, has won the 'Player of the Month' most times (7).

The England captain matched Aguero's tally in March 2022 when he scored four goals and provided two assists in four appearances. His performances that month helped Antonio Conte's side pick up nine points from a possible 12.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Harry Kane is the 3rd player to score 15+ PL goals in 8 or more seasons, after Sergio Aguero and Alan Shearer Harry Kane is the 3rd player to score 15+ PL goals in 8 or more seasons, after Sergio Aguero and Alan Shearer ⚽️ Harry Kane is the 3rd player to score 15+ PL goals in 8 or more seasons, after Sergio Aguero and Alan Shearer https://t.co/u2nvbrvpI6

Although Kane started the season slowly, he has still racked up 15 goals and eight assists in 35 appearances this season.

#2 Liverpool (3)

Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool's three wins have come from three different players - Mohamed Salah, Trent-Alexander Arnold, and Joel Matip.

Salah was the first winner for Liverpool this season. The Egyptian scored five goals and provided four assists in five appearances in October 2021 to win the award for the fourth time.

A month after Salah won his fourth, Arnold picked up his first and Liverpool's second for the season. The 23-year-old full-back registered four assists and a goal from four appearances in November.

Matip is the Reds' most recent winner. Under his watch, Jurgen Klopp's side kept three clean sheets in February 2022. The Cameroonian also topped up his performances with a goal and an assist from four matches.

#1 Manchester United (3)

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

United and Liverpool are tied for the number of 'Player of the Month' wins this season, but the Red Devils will occupy the top position because they have a player with two wins.

At the moment, Ronaldo is the only player with two 'Player of the Month' awards this season. The 37-year-old has now won the award six times, equalling Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard's tally.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 🏽 My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible. My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible. 🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/euYaSsHlBG

His first of the season came in September 2021, and the second in April 2022. Ronaldo is also the top favorite for Manchester United's 'Player of the Year' having scored 18 goals in 32 league appearances this season.

Manchester United's other award win came from an unlikely source.

In January 2022, David de Gea became only the ninth goalkeeper to pick up the award, and the first since February 2016. De Gea made 22 saves across four matches, helping Manchester United move into the top four.

Edited by Manas Mitul