Premier League Player of the Month candidates - November

Manchester City has been on hot form in November, scoring 13 goals in three games

The Premier League Player of the Month award is a coveted prize in the English Premier League awarded to the best player in a calendar month in the league. One of the most important features of this award is that the fans play a massive role in determining the winner - comprising about 10% weight for the final pick.

Other factors influencing the winner are votes of each Premier League clubs captains and an expert panel. This award was introduced in the 1994-95 season for August. Tottenham Hotspur player Jürgen Klinsmann was awarded the first Player of the Month for his performances in August 1994.

Mohamed Salah is the only footballer to win this award three times a season - he was the player of the month in November 2017, February 2018, and March 2018.

So far in this season, Tottenham's Lucas Moura, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Arsenal's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang have won this award. For November, six candidates are selected for receiving this award, and the online voting will start this week. In this list, we will be taking a look at all the candidates for the PFA Player of the Month award for November.

#6. Aaron Mooy - Huddersfield

Can the Aussie upset the big boys?

Huddersfield has had a good November, primarily thanks to the Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy. In the three rounds, Huddersfield won two games and drew the other. The Terriers needed such an amazing result this month since they were facing threats of relegation. Now they are at 17th in the points table.

Mooy had two goals to his name last month in three appearances. He also had an excellent pass accuracy of 80.4%. However, Mooy is up against some colossal name to compete for November's player of the month awards.

