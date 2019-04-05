Premier League Player Of The Week - Gameweek 32: Eden Hazard

Nikhil Bhanu 05 Apr 2019, 14:57 IST

Eden Hazard was instrumental in Chelsea's crucial win over Brighton

With the race for the top 4 heating up in the Premier League, Eden Hazard delivered for Chelsea with a goal and an assist in the Blues' emphatic 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea seemed down and truly out of the race for the top 4 after their lacklustre 2-0 loss to Everton. But following consecutive wins against Cardiff City and Brighton, with a few other results going their way, Maurizio Sarri's side have gone up to 5th place with 63 points.

Chelsea is now ahead of Manchester United and has a fighting chance at securing a top 4 finish. As expected, Eden Hazard has been at the centre of Chelsea's resurgence, and the Belgian has undoubtedly been the London club's best player this season.

With 14 goals and 12 assists, Hazard has been absolutely outstanding this season. In fact, only Sergio Aguero and Hazard have been involved in 26 Goals, more than any other player in the Premier League.

Chelsea will need to be at their absolute best if they are to break into the top 4, and Eden Hazard will need to be at his personal best consistently over the next 6 Premier League games.

Hazard seemed to return to his best against Brighton in Chelsea's midweek fixture. Having a target man in Olivier Giroud to play off of and having Callum Hudson-Odoi's impeccable skills on the wing seems to be working well for the Blues.

Ruben-Loftus Cheek found Hazard just outside the box and he deposited the ball in the bottom right corner to score Chelsea's second at the hour mark. Just 3 minutes later, Hazard returned the favour, setting up Loftus-Cheek who in similar fashion tucked the ball into the top-right corner.

Hazard's numbers against Brighton prove that he truly deserves this award, along with his goal and assist, Hazard boasted of a pass completion percentage of 89.1, 3 key passes, 5 dribbles completed, 4 long balls, and 3 crosses.

With a power ranking of 27.9 that took permutations like chances created, goals assists, tackles interceptions, etc, Eden Hazard has emerged as the Premier League Player of the week.

