×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League Player Of The Week - Gameweek 32: Eden Hazard

Nikhil Bhanu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
112   //    05 Apr 2019, 14:57 IST

Eden Hazard was instrumental in Chelsea's crucial win over Brighton
Eden Hazard was instrumental in Chelsea's crucial win over Brighton

With the race for the top 4 heating up in the Premier League, Eden Hazard delivered for Chelsea with a goal and an assist in the Blues' emphatic 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea seemed down and truly out of the race for the top 4 after their lacklustre 2-0 loss to Everton. But following consecutive wins against Cardiff City and Brighton, with a few other results going their way, Maurizio Sarri's side have gone up to 5th place with 63 points.

Chelsea is now ahead of Manchester United and has a fighting chance at securing a top 4 finish. As expected, Eden Hazard has been at the centre of Chelsea's resurgence, and the Belgian has undoubtedly been the London club's best player this season.

With 14 goals and 12 assists, Hazard has been absolutely outstanding this season. In fact, only Sergio Aguero and Hazard have been involved in 26 Goals, more than any other player in the Premier League.

Chelsea will need to be at their absolute best if they are to break into the top 4, and Eden Hazard will need to be at his personal best consistently over the next 6 Premier League games.

Hazard seemed to return to his best against Brighton in Chelsea's midweek fixture. Having a target man in Olivier Giroud to play off of and having Callum Hudson-Odoi's impeccable skills on the wing seems to be working well for the Blues.

Ruben-Loftus Cheek found Hazard just outside the box and he deposited the ball in the bottom right corner to score Chelsea's second at the hour mark. Just 3 minutes later, Hazard returned the favour, setting up Loftus-Cheek who in similar fashion tucked the ball into the top-right corner.

Hazard's numbers against Brighton prove that he truly deserves this award, along with his goal and assist, Hazard boasted of a pass completion percentage of 89.1, 3 key passes, 5 dribbles completed, 4 long balls, and 3 crosses.

With a power ranking of 27.9 that took permutations like chances created, goals assists, tackles interceptions, etc, Eden Hazard has emerged as the Premier League Player of the week.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Stamford Bridge Stadium
Nikhil Bhanu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Journalism Student, Sports Enthusiast and Avid Chelsea Fan
Lacazette fires home ahead of the blank gameweek and Aguero leaves managers hoping: Fantasy Premier League - Gameweek 32 Reviewed 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Should Eden Hazard stay at Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably didn't know about Eden hazard
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 Players most likely to yield points in a barren Gameweek 31
RELATED STORY
Premier League Player of the Week - Gameweek 26: Sergio Aguero
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Hits and misses from gameweek 31
RELATED STORY
Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard: The beginning of a love affair at Stamford Bridge?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Eden Hazard remains in pole position to join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Eden Hazard should make a move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Mourinho or Sarri? Eden Hazard picks which manager he enjoys playing most with
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
13 Apr LEI NEW 12:30 AM Leicester City vs Newcastle
13 Apr TOT HUD 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town
13 Apr BRI AFC 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Apr BUR CAR 07:30 PM Burnley vs Cardiff City
13 Apr FUL EVE 07:30 PM Fulham vs Everton
13 Apr SOU WOL 07:30 PM Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
13 Apr MAN WES 10:00 PM Manchester United vs West Ham
14 Apr CRY MAN 06:35 PM Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
14 Apr LIV CHE 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Chelsea
16 Apr WAT ARS 12:30 AM Watford vs Arsenal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us