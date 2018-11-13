Premier League Power Rankings: November 2018

Premier League Power Rankings

The Premier League season is well and truly underway and we still do not have any clue to what the table will look like at the end of the season. The three teams on top, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are still beaten while the bottom three sides, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Fulham are still not able to find their ground.

The credit for this has to go to the players who have stepped up and delivered for their team when needed. ManCity have been working collectively as a unit while Liverpool are still dependent on Salah and Mane. Chelsea, meanwhile, have Eden Hazard leading the charge for them and he is slowly getting the help he needs to keep the momentum going.

With 12 matches done and dusted, we have the brand new Premier League Power Rankings out! This monthly feature will keep you updated with the top 10 players in the league and who will be walking away with the Premier League Player of the Year award.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 Premier League players right now:

#10 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League

Mo Salah has not had the best of starts to this season and is stuck at #10 in our Power Rankings. The Egyptian has not been able to replicate the form he had in the Premier League last season but is slowly getting into the groove. He has scored 6 of Liverpool's 23 goals this season – same as Sadio Mane.

The Premier League Player of the year for the 2017/18 season has not been at his best ever since he got injured in the UEFA Champions League final. He's been a little more 'cautious' when defenders get close to him and his first touch hasn't been that great either.

The Liverpool star will have to step up big time if the Red wants to end their Premier League title drought. Jurgen Klopp has got Xherdan Shaqiri to play in Salah's position in the cup games and that will give the Egyptian enough rest to be fit for most of the games.

