Premier League: Probable Manchester United XI to face Chelsea on Saturday

Mohul Bhowmick
Preview
437   //    19 Oct 2018, 10:03 IST

Mourinho's squad is looking to improve their season
Manchester United travel to London on Saturday to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. While they have struggled to win consistently and sit eighth in the table, their hosts have had a brilliant start to the season and are second with the joint-most points. It will be a challenge for Jose Mourinho to go back to the club he managed twice in his career and take his current team out of the rut that they are in right now.

The following players will most likely line up for United on Saturday. They will play in a 4-3-2-1 formation.


Manchester United's probable XI vs Chelsea
GOALKEEPER:

David de Gea

David de Gea is probably the best keeper in the world right now and will start between the goalposts on Saturday. He adds value to the team and will be hoping to keep a clean sheet. De Gea is a strong and technically gifted 'keeper.

DEFENDERS:

Luke Shaw (Left Back)

Fresh from signing a new contract extension which will see him remain at the club till 2023, Luke Shaw will be hoping to make an impact for United on the left-hand side of the defence. Although he withdrew from international duty this week, Shaw should be fit and ready to face the Blues.

Chris Smalling (Centre Back)

Probably United's best centre-back this season, Chris Smalling will most definitely start at the heart of the defence for the Red Devils against Chelsea.

Victor Lindelof (Centre Back)

Victor Lindelof has been an excellent partner to Smalling in the centre-half position and will most likely start against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He has had a topsy-turvy season but Mourinho has backed him always.

Ashley Young (Right Back)

With Antonio Valencia having lost speed and Diogo Dalot not ready for the Premier League yet, Ashley Young, a makeshift defender, should start at right-back for United against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

MIDFIELDERS:

Marouane Fellaini (Central Defensive Midfielder)

Marouane Fellaini did not train in the first day of the international break with United but his Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has said that he should be ready to face Chelsea. Fellaini has repaid Mourinho's faith this season after the latter fought to have his contract extended earlier.

Fred (Central Midfielder)

Fred has had an on-off start to the season and Nemanja Matic's possible absence through injury will see him line up in the centre of midfield for United.

Paul Pogba (Central Midfielder)

The charismatic Paul Pogba should most definitely start for United against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He is a big-game player and would like to show those who disagree just why on Saturday.

Anthony Martial (Left Wing Midfielder)

Anthony Martial was brilliant in United's comeback win against Newcastle and the Frenchman should most likely start on the left wing against Chelsea.

Juan Mata (Right Wing Midfielder)

Juan Mata is a brilliant work-horse who deserves more credit than he gets. He should line up on the right-hand side of the flank against Chelsea.

FORWARD:

Romelu Lukaku (Centre Forward)

Romelu Lukaku again had a great international break, notching up goals by the numbers for Belgium. He would be looking forward to carrying that form against Chelsea.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United David De Gea Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Premier League Teams
