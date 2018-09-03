Premier League 2018/19: Rating the title contenders so far... Manchester United

Controversy has courted Manchester United's campaign ever since the summer transfer window opened. With Jose Mourinho reportedly missing out on multiple defensive transfer targets, as well as having to face an internal power struggle over the sale of Anthony Martial, the season hadn't looked to be going in the right direction before it had even began.

Unfortunately for United fans, the drama didn't stop once the football began. After an embarrassing succession of defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, United find themselves in 10th position in the league with just six points from their first four games. Those two defeats were sandwiched between victories against Leicester City and Burnley, performances from United this term have not been convincing. A protest from the fans against United Chief Executive Ed Woodward led to a plane being flown above Turf Moor in United's victory over Burnley, showing the unease amongst the United fans for their club this season.

Looking at the statistics, only one team has found themselves in the opposition third less than United's 24% average so far this season, that being Newcastle (21%). They are however joint top in terms of possession inside the middle third of the pitch (49%), a statistic which illustrates United's lack of cutting edge when getting forward.

In the four games played so far, United's best performances came in the first 30 minutes against Tottenham and in the 2-0 victory over Burnley. This is in spite of damning media coverage of Jose Mourinho, with his reputation and ability being questioned already, only four games into the campaign. The late returns of players from the World Cup, something each Premier League club has had to contend with, seemed to affect United more than most.

Romelu Lukaku is Mourinho's preferred striker, and United's attack does seem to lack a cutting edge and a focal point when he's not in the team. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both failed to hit their stride so far in the campaign, and with Rashford facing a three-match ban after a headbut on Phil Bardsley in the Burnley game, Martial will be hoping for more opportunities.

The season for United so far has been one of disappointing individual performances. Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have all failed to live up to expectation. Pogba's captaincy in the first two games reinforced Mourinho's belief that he can make it at Old Trafford, however his performances and continued rumours over his future are surrounding Pogba in the sort of attention that he may not want to be getting.

United's defence has been the obvious weak point so far this season. Mourinho has tried a different centre back pairing in each of United's first four games, and with just one clean sheet it's easy to see why Mourinho was making such an effort for a key central defensive signing in the transfer window.

Fred's arrival in the summer transfer window has been the only significant signing for United as yet this season. The Brazilian midfielder offers a dynamic and energetic edge to United's midfield, being able to get from box to box and provide assistance from deep in United's attack. So far this season he has had moments of rashness, but with time to get used to the pace of the Premier League he looks to be more than capable of lining up in United's starting XI for years to come.

The most positive aspect of Manchester United's season so far has arguably been the resurgence of Luke Shaw. Following a season in which Mourinho called out Shaw's attitude and performance levels on more than one occasion, the writing seemed to be on the wall for Shaw's United career, especially after having missed out on a World Cup spot. To Shaw's credit however, he used his summer off to reach his peak level of match fitness, and Mourinho has rewarded him with four consecutive starts for United, as well as speaking glowingly of his attitude after the 3-0 defeat against Tottenham.

After two wins, two defeats and more off-field controversy than the rest of the other Premier League clubs combined, United's start to the season has been far from ideal. The squad has obvious flaws in central defence, and a back up to Lukaku would be two areas, which would need strengthening should United wish to make a title challenge. For the season ahead, United look to be far behind the performance levels of Liverpool and Manchester City, and it will take a substantial investment in the January transfer window for United to be contenders come the end of the season.

Rating so far: 4/10

