Premier League Recap: Day 2

Chelsea beat Huddersfield 3-0

In what was the first Saturday of the 2018/19 Premier League season, two of the top six in Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea began their campaigns with wins, whereas Wolves were the only promoted side to claim a point.

Read on for a round-up of all the games and biggest talking points of Premier League day two.

Chelsea comfortably beat Huddersfield

Having tasted defeat to Manchester City the previous week, Maurizio Sarri's first league game in charge of Chelsea was a more straightforward task.

The Blues took on Huddersfield and were too strong an outfit for David Wagner's side, with N'Golo Kante's 34th-minute finish setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Jorginho was on hand to coolly slot in a penalty just before the break and Pedro finished off the matters in the 80th minute with a delightful dink.

Spurs' win in a less straightforward manner

Tottenham made the trip to St James' Park to face Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United, with a squad featuring England World Cup stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

The scoring began with a Belgian's goal, though, with Jan Vertonghen heading the ball just 9mm over the goal line, requiring the technology to ensure Spurs were given the lead.

Newcastle made a quick response through Matt Ritchie and Joselu, as the Scotsman's inswinging cross from the right begging for the Spaniard to direct it into the net.

Alli, Tottenham's most dangerous weapon throughout the match, grabbed the decisive goal eight minutes later, finding space in the box to head in Serge Aurier's cross unchallenged.

Promoted clubs begin seasons

Two of the newly-promoted clubs in Fulham and Cardiff City, runners-up and play-off winners of the Championship respectively, couldn't mark their first game back in the Premier League with any points. Fulham, hosting Crystal Palace, fell 2-0 to Jeffrey Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha's goals whereas Cardiff were beaten by Bournemouth by the same scoreline, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson the goalscorers for Eddie Howe's men.

Wolves, Championship winners and heavy spenders during the summer, had more luck in their initial game after battling Everton to a 2-2 draw.

Richarlison, who completed a move from Watford in a £50 million deal, netted a brace having scored in each half. Both goals came with a reply by Wolves though, with Ruben Neves the influential figure for the Wanderers, having scored their first with a free-kick and assisting their second, a header by Raul Jimenez.

Watford make no mistake against Brighton

It was an impressive display by Watford at Vicarage Road, appearing sharp in all areas and dominating their visitors for the whole game.

Roberto Pereyra shone throughout and scored both goals, the first a thumping volley and the next a finessed finish to beat Matt Ryan in goal.

From Brighton's point of view, a tough week of training may be required to get the players up to speed with their opponents again, having caused no real threat to Watford, resulting in having no shot on target.

Other stories from the day

Paul Pogba made headlines a day after his admirable showing in United's 2-1 win over Leicester, but it was for his reluctance to open up on his situation at Old Trafford, saying he risks getting a fine for the comments he's holding back. Doubts were cast on his future when it was revealed Barcelona made an offer to take him to Spain, with reports also suggesting of a strained relationship with Mourinho.

In a more unexpected story to hear, Arsenal coach Unai Emery has revealed Danny Welbeck has been training as a left-back to provide a solution to the Gunners' problem in that role ahead of the game against Manchester City. Welbeck, a versatile forward who tends to operate in the middle or on the flanks, is another with an unclear future, but who Emery is eager to keep as part of the squad.

What to watch on day three of the season

The seasons of Southampton and Burnley commence as they meet at St Mary's Stadium at 13:30 (BST), but the game is overshadowed by Liverpool's opener against West Ham which is played at the same time.

The biggest game on paper from the first round is between Arsenal and Manchester City, in what is another clash between Emery and Pep Guardiola, two former opponents when in Spain. Kick off is at 16:00 (BST) at the Emirates Stadium.

Richarlison scored twice for Everton on Saturday