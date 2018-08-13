Premier League Recap: Day 3, Liverpool's emphatic victory, Manchester City's promising win and more

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Two of the title favourites in Manchester City and Liverpool began their quest for the Premier League on Sunday, with the reigning champions visiting Arsenal and the Reds facing West Ham. Southampton and Burnley were the other sides to start their seasons.

Take a look at the round-up of those games and other talking points from Premier League day three.

Pep wins one over Emery again

Not only did the weekend's last game see 2017/18's record breakers Manchester City start their campaign, but it marked a defining moment in Arsenal's history as they began their season without Arsene Wenger at the helm for the first time since 1996.

Unai Emery was tasked with establishing a new identity at Arsenal and had his first outing against a former opponent in Spain, Pep Guardiola.

City were quick off the block from the referee's first whistle, with Sterling coming close to goal inside five minutes, then hitting the net around ten minutes later. Bernardo Silva assured the win on 64 minutes with a thumping finish past a helpless Cech.

Liverpool start in style

Klopp's side is widely expected to push City the furthest and kicked off their campaign at Anfield with an effortless 4-0 victory over West Ham.

Mo Salah started proceedings with a tap-in from Andy Robertson's low-cross from the left, before Sadio Mane made it two with his own empty net finish from James Milner's pass from the right.

Mane, taking over Coutinho's old number 10 from here on, secured the win and his second came from a turn and shot after being found by Firmino, without being flagged offside.

Daniel Sturridge made matters worse for West Ham when he scored a (yet another) tap in at the back post from a corner, moments after being deployed.

Southampton and Burnley play out competitive 0-0

Burnley made the trip to the St. Mary's Stadium in what turned out to be a game defined by its goalkeepers.

Alex McCarthy, selected ahead of new signing Gunn, was reliable throughout as was Burnley debutant Joe Hart at the other end.

Burnley dominated the first half with Lennon and Hendrick coming closest for the Clarets, forcing Mark Hughes to adjust his side including introducing Danny Ings, who caused Burnley problems of their own. Chances at both ends continued to be wasted, leaving the game goalless at full time.

AC Milan agree to Bakayoko deal with Chelsea

With many European leagues still able to bring in new recruits, Milan are taking advantage and have finally concluded a deal with Chelsea to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko on a loan for the season with an option to buy for £35, as reports suggest.

Bakayoko was signed from Monaco last year for a deal worth £40 million but had struggled to adapt to Premier League football.

Klopp questions second-place suggestion

Jurgen Klopp's post-match comments included a question on why so many fans and pundits alike are backing his side to be City's main competitors.

Liverpool invested significantly in their squad in order to enhance their chances of bettering their third-place finish of last year, bringing in Alisson and Shaqiri among others.

Klopp, however, has sounded out suggestions that their transfer activity makes them the biggest threat to City's defence of the Premier League title.

What to watch on day four of the season

The Premier League will resume next Saturday for gameweek 2, with another potential blockbuster for viewing when Chelsea face Arsenal at 17:30 (BST).

Cardiff and Fulham will be hoping for better fortune in search of a first win back in the Premier League when they take on Newcastle and Tottenham respectively. Elsewhere, Everton host Southampton, Wolves visit Leicester and West Ham face Bournemouth at the London Stadium.

The biggest game on paper from the first round is between Arsenal and Manchester City, in what is another clash between Emery and Pep Guardiola, two former opponents when in Spain. Kick off is at 16:00 (BST) at the Emirates Stadium.