Premier League Recap: Day 4

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Gameweek 2 of the 2018/19 Premier League season kicked off on Saturday with Chelsea v Arsenal the pick of the fixtures. Tottenham was also in action, hosting Fulham and West Ham met Bournemouth elsewhere in London.

Leicester and Wolves clashed at the King Power Stadium with both sides searching for their first win of the season, as were both Everton and Southampton. Cardiff and Newcastle was the early game of the day.

Below is a roundup of all the action on day four of the season.

Sarri's Chelsea beat Emery's Arsenal

In what was the evening fixture of the day, the new bosses of Chelsea and Arsenal battled out the second game between two top six sides this season.

Both sides left gaping holes in their defense, contributing to an open game that saw Chelsea victorious by a 3-2 scoreline.

Chelsea started the proceedings with a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes, Pedro and Morata grabbing the goals. Arsenal hit back before half-time with Mkhitaryan and Iwobi bringing the Gunners level.

Eden Hazard's lively impact off the bench played a big part in Marcos Alonso's 81st-minute goal, with Chelsea's talisman claiming the assist.

Kane breaks August hoodoo as Spurs brush aside Fulham

In another game featuring two London-based sides, Tottenham saw off newly-promoted Fulham 3-1 at Wembley.

Lucas Moura rectified his wasteful approach in the attack by opening the scoring for Spurs with a wonderful curler.

Mitrovic drew Fulham level after the break, popping the ball into the net off his head.

Kieran Trippier brought memories of the World Cup semi-final back to mind when his dipping free-kick regained the advantage for the Lilywhites before Harry Kane finally recorded a goal in the opening month of the domestic season moments later.

Bournemouth comeback at the London Stadium

West Ham welcomed Bournemouth to the London Stadium looking for a win after being hammered 4-0 by Liverpool the previous week.

The Hammers took the lead via Marko Arnautovic's penalty after Hernandez was fouled.

Callum Wilson made it his mission to guide Bournemouth back into the game, taking on the West Ham defenders and slotting past Fabianski.

Just six minutes later, Steve Cook headed in from close range to give the Cherries the win.

Elsewhere in the Premier League

Leicester overcame a strong showing from Wolves to win 2-0, with an own goal off Doherty and James Maddison contributing to the victory. Unfortunately for the Foxes though, Jamie Vardy's lunging challenge saw him receive a straight red card leading to a suspension.

Everton avoided a second-half scare by Southampton to beat the Saints 2-1 at Goodison Park. Walcott put the Toffees 1-0 up following a smartly worked free-kick and Richarlison continued his fine form with to put Everton two goals to the good.

Danny Ings' instinctive finish on 54 minutes provided hope for the visitors but Silva's side held on to secure the win.

Lastly, Cardiff and 10-man Newcastle played out a 0-0 draw in Wales in a game where Kenedy stole the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Brazillian (on loan from Chelsea) failed to complete a single pass in the first half, the first player to do so in the Premier League since 2010 and was also extremely fortunate to remain on the pitch after a clear kick out at Victor Camarasa off the ball.

To make matters worse for Kenedy, when presented with a chance to win the game for the Toons in the 96th minute, his penalty was saved by Neil Etheridge, who also saved a spot-kick last week.

In other news...

Jose Mourinho has popped a dig at Manchester City for a lack of class due to their recently released documentary on Amazon Prime.

In the show following City's record-breaking season, "All or Nothing", the narrator is seen describing Manchester City v Manchester United as "Guardiola versus Mourinho, possession versus defense, attacking football versus park-the-bus."

Mourinho said City could have had a fantastic movie "while respecting others", whilst also mentioning that despite buying the best players in the world, they clearly showed that you cannot buy class.

From the Etihad though, Pep Guardiola has eased suggestions that Phil Foden will get increased minutes with Kevin De Bruyne out for a couple of months.

The Spaniard has called for patience on the young Englishman, who has only played 44 minutes in the league last season but was impressive against Chelsea in the Community Shield this year.

What to watch on day five of the season

Sunday sees three games once more, with Manchester City and Huddersfield meeting at the Etihad, whilst Watford and Burnley also play each other simultaneously at Vicarage Road, both fixtures kick off at 13:30 (BST).

Manchester United travel to Brighton, where they were defeated 1-0 last season, a game which ensured Brighton's survival in the Premier League. The game at the Amex Stadium kicks off at 16:00 (BST).