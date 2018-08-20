Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League Recap: Day 5

Shoaib Khan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
198   //    20 Aug 2018, 08:57 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Sunday's fixtures on game week two of the 2018/19 Premier League season started with Manchester City hosting Huddersfield and Watford visiting Burnley before Brighton met Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

Read on for the roundup of the day's action and news.

Brighton defeat Manchester United once more

Brighton welcomed Jose Mourinho's side to the Amex Stadium seeking their first points of the season against a side whom The Seagulls beat in this fixture last season.

In a horror show from the United defense throughout the first half, Glenn Murray got in front of Victor Lindelof to flick the ball past De Gea for the first goal, followed by Shane Duffy's drive to put the hosts 2 up inside 30 minutes.

Romelu Lukaku gave United hope of a comeback, which was short lived as Pascal Gross converted a penalty just before half-time for a 3-1 lead to Brighton.

Paul Pogba scored a last-minute penalty in the second half which came to no good as there was no time to build on it and Brighton were triumphant.

Aguero hits a hat-trick as City strike six

If United were underwhelming against Brighton, City was certainly not against Huddersfield.

Aguero put the reigning champions a goal to the good from Ederson's superb long-range pass, with Gabriel Jesus doubling the lead with a low strike.

Aguero punished Hamer's costly mistake after The Terriers keeper dropped Mendy's cross at the feet at the Argentine to make it 3-0 before Jon Stankovic tapped in from a corner to give Huddersfield a consolation goal.

At the start of the second half, David Silva rolled back the years with an unstoppable free-kick in his 250th Premier League game in sky blue.

Aguero completed his hat-trick, his 13th for Manchester City, by tapping in Benjamin Mendy's fine cross.

The thrashing ended with an unfortunate own goal by Terence Kongolo.

Watford make it two out of two

Burnley welcomed Watford to Turf Moor with Watford looking to build on their winning start whilst Burnley hoped to expand on a goalless draw.

The Hornets took an early lead through Andre Gray on 3 minutes, but James Tarkowski leveled the score three minutes later.

Watford was the superior side from then on, with goals from Troy Deeney and Will Hughes sealing a 3-1 victory for Javi Garcia's side.

In other news...

Eden Hazard has suggested that he is happy at Chelsea momentarily but has also said "let's see what happens in two years" as speculation about his future remains a hot topic. Hazard is reportedly attracting interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain but is committed to helping Chelsea achieve success under Sarri this season.

Elsewhere, Wilfred Ndidi has penned a new six-year contract with Leicester City. A member of Nigeria during the World Cup, Ndidi has also claimed the Foxes' "Young Player of the Year" award in the seasons since his arrival from Genk.

What to watch on day six of the season

Gameweek two is not over yet with Crystal Palace and Liverpool still to meet at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Liverpool is favourites to challenge City for the Premier League crown and boast a decent record when playing Palace away recently having won on their last three visits.

Former Liverpool boss and current Palace gaffer Roy Hodgson is wary of the threat posed by the Reds and in particular Mohamed Salah, saying he believes the Egyptian remains as threatening as he was in his debut season for Liverpool last campaign.

The game begins at 20:00 (BST).

Shoaib Khan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Student. Freelance football writer. Manchester United supporter.
