Premier League Recap: Day 6

In the first Monday night football of the season, Liverpool made their way to London for a meeting with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Reds won their previous game 4-0 against West Ham whilst Palace were 2-0 winners against Fulham.

Here, we round up that game and the day's important stories.

Liverpool grind out a win against Crystal Palace

At a ground where Liverpool was victorious on the previous four occasions, the Reds made no mistake in making it five as Klopp's side fought for a hard-earned three points.

Mohamed Salah had the best chance to score in the first half, but Andros Townsend came closest for the hosts, striking the crossbar from long range. However, it was James Milner who opened the scoring with a penalty on the stroke of halftime.

Luka Milvojevic tested Alisson with a curling free-kick in the second half in a game that Palace was well and truly in - until Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for denying Salah a goalscoring opportunity.

That meant Liverpool had the upper hand in being a goal ahead and a man extra when catching Palace out on the counter, as they did in injury time when Sadio Mane made it 2-0.

Bravo plagued by Achilles injury

Reigning champions Manchester City's backup goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo, has suffered an Achilles tendon injury whilst training on Monday.

In the same week as when Kevin De Bruyne was confirmed to be missing for the next few months, Bravo is to undergo further rests in Barcelona to find out the full extent of the damage.

Morata blames Conte for lack of form in his debut season

Chelsea's striker Alvaro Morata has put the reason of his struggles last season to the style of play imposed by then boss Antonio Conte.

Morata claims Chelsea players were asked to deliver direct balls to the Spaniard, something in which he is uncomfortable collecting consistently, and that Sarri's new approach is more suited to the former Real Madrid man's game.

What's next on day 7 of the Premier League?

The first two weeks of this seasons Premier League football have flown in time, and we look ahead to game week 3 starting next Saturday.

The initial game of the day sees Wolves welcome a record-breaking Manchester City side to the Molineux at 12:30 (BST).

Arsenal versus West Ham and Southampton versus Leicester City are among four fixtures at 15:00 (BST), with the games on Saturday concluding with Liverpool versus Brighton at Anfield.