Premier League recap: Day 7

Day 7 of the 2018/19 Premier League season saw game-week 3 kick off, with Wolves versus Manchester City being the early game and Liverpool's meeting with Brighton the final game of the day.

Bournemouth and Everton also squared off, as did Arsenal and West Ham with both sides looking for their first points of the season. Leicester visited Southampton whilst Huddersfield and Cardiff was the other game during day 7 of England's top domestic league.

Here's a roundup of the games and stories.

Liverpool maintain perfect start as City drop points

Anfield was full of optimism as Liverpool, who won 4-0 and 2-0 in their previous games, were expected to roll over Brighton with ease. Instead, it was a hard earned 1-0, with Mo Salah the only scorer of the game.

The game took the Reds to the top of the league as Manchester City, who made the trip to Wolves, were held to a 1-1 draw. Willy Boly scored a controversial opener with the ball coming off the defenders hand but Aymeric Laporte scored a thumping header from Ilkay Gundogan's free-kick.

Arsenal pick up first win under Emery

Arsenal picked up a 3-1 win against West Ham for their first victory under Unai Emery. The Hammers, also under new management in Manuel Pellegrini, took the lead through Marko Arnautovic and were allowed many more chances during the game which were squandered.

Arsenal punished West Ham's wastefulness as Nacho Monreal, an own goal from Issa Diop and Danny Welbeck sealed a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Bournemouth and Everton draw spectacular game

In a game where both sides saw a man sent off, Bournemouth and Everton was an interesting viewing as the sides drew 2-2.

Richarlison, Everton's bang in form summer signing, was sent off for a headbutt aimed at Adam Smith in the 41st minute, with Smith himself seeing red in the 61st minute for a pull-back on Theo Walcott.

Speaking of Walcott, the Englishman was the first scorer of the game with an impressive finish, before Michael Keane doubled Everton's lead after the break.

A spirited Cherries side came back to claim a point, with Joshua King scoring from the spot and Nathan Ake flicking in from a corner to make it 2-2.

Leicester overcome 1-0 deficit and Cardiff draw another blank

Leicester City overturned Southampton's 1-0 lead to win 2-1 at the St Mary's Stadium. Ryan Bertrand put the hosts ahead before Demarai Gray's equaliser.

England's World Cup star Harry Maguire won the game for the Foxes in the final few minutes with a strike from outside the box finding the bottom corner.

Furthermore, Huddersfield and Cardiff drew 0-0 at the John Smith Stadium.

Emery has no problem with Ozil

Unai Emery has dismissed suggestions of a conflict with Mesut Ozil that may have contributed to the Germans absence against West Ham.

Emery said that he doesn't know where the stories were coming from but Ozil left training early because he was sick, not because of any arguments with his manager.

What's next on day 8 of the Premier League?

Watford and Crystal Palace meet at Vicarage Road for the first game on Sunday at 13:30 (BST), with Newcastle versus Chelsea and Fulham against Burnley the later games at 16:00 (BST).

