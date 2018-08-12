Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League Round 1 Match Day 2: Five Talking Points

Rashi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.26K   //    12 Aug 2018, 23:41 IST

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Tottenham players celebrating against Newcastle

Matchday two of Premier League week one took kicked off at St James' Park where Tottenham beat Newcastle 2-1 and ended with a 2-2 draw in the late kickoff match between newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton at Molineux Stadium. In the other matches, Chelsea beat Huddersfield 3-0 away from home, Bournemouth beat another newcomer 2-0 at Dean Court, at Craven Cottage, Fulham’s new signings couldn’t make the perfect start as Crystal Palace beat them 2-0, and Watford picked up maximum points in their game against Brighton.

It was a terrific match day with lots of drama. Here are the top things learned from Matchday 2 of Week one in the Premier League.

#1 Premier League is back

Watford FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Roberto Pereyra scored twice as Watford beat Brighton 2-0

One thing that makes the Premier League the most favourite among fans is the cracking matches. You cannot really predict the results in this particular league. On any day, any underdog can beat a big name. While match day 2 didn’t bring us any surprising results, it wasn’t without some cracking. In the first, Newcastle was unlucky to not to get the point against Spurs as they hit the woodwork twice. While, brilliant goals, red card and drama was the tale at Molineux stadium.

One thing match day 2 teaches us is that we are set for 37 rounds cracking football.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Eden Hazard Harry Kane Leisure Reading
Rashi
CONTRIBUTOR
Blogger, Writer, Virtual Assistant and an Avid reader.
Premier League Recap: Day 2
RELATED STORY
5 Most Unfair Sackings in Premier League History
RELATED STORY
Chelsea, Spurs off to winning Premier League starts
RELATED STORY
5 times Tottenham Hotspur missed out on transfer targets
RELATED STORY
Is the early closure of the transfer window a stroke of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Italians to have played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier...
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us