Premier League Round 1 Match Day 2: Five Talking Points

Tottenham players celebrating against Newcastle

Matchday two of Premier League week one took kicked off at St James' Park where Tottenham beat Newcastle 2-1 and ended with a 2-2 draw in the late kickoff match between newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton at Molineux Stadium. In the other matches, Chelsea beat Huddersfield 3-0 away from home, Bournemouth beat another newcomer 2-0 at Dean Court, at Craven Cottage, Fulham’s new signings couldn’t make the perfect start as Crystal Palace beat them 2-0, and Watford picked up maximum points in their game against Brighton.

It was a terrific match day with lots of drama. Here are the top things learned from Matchday 2 of Week one in the Premier League.

#1 Premier League is back

Roberto Pereyra scored twice as Watford beat Brighton 2-0

One thing that makes the Premier League the most favourite among fans is the cracking matches. You cannot really predict the results in this particular league. On any day, any underdog can beat a big name. While match day 2 didn’t bring us any surprising results, it wasn’t without some cracking. In the first, Newcastle was unlucky to not to get the point against Spurs as they hit the woodwork twice. While, brilliant goals, red card and drama was the tale at Molineux stadium.

One thing match day 2 teaches us is that we are set for 37 rounds cracking football.

