Inter eyeing PL trio, Arsenal keen on AC Milan midfielder, Sporting preparing for Fernandes exit and more: Premier League Transfer News Roundup, 13th January 2020

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Manchester United bound?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Premier League transfer roundup.

In today's edition, we've got an update on Inter Milan's interest in a Premier League trio, the latest on Manchester United's pursuit of Bruno Fernandes, Asmir Begovic's impending departure to AC Milan, and Arsenal's attempts to land Hakan Calhanoglu on a loan deal.

Inter Milan hoping to land Premier League trio this month

Ashley Young is on the verge of a move to Inter.

Inter Milan seem to be the club looking to do the maximum amount of business in January. The Nerazzurri are giving Juventus their toughest-ever challenge to retain the Scudetto, and Antonio Conte is determined to add more quality to his squad in the winter window in order to aid that push.

Inter are in talks with the Premier League trio of Ashley Young, Olivier Giroud and Christian Eriksen, and are working hard to bring all three of them to the club in this window itself.

For Young, Conte’s side have agreed a deal with the player, with the veteran right-back determined to join the San Siro outfit as well, having rejected a contract extension offer from Manchester United.

The latest reports from Di Marzio state that all that’s left is for Inter to reach an agreement with United for a nominal fee as compensation to bring Young to Italy this month itself.

Di Marzio has also reported that Giroud is inching closer to a switch to Conte’s side as well, having already agreed personal terms with the club. Inter and Chelsea are said to be £1 million apart in their valuation for the striker, and it looks as though this transfer will reach its conclusion very soon.

Inter have also held talks with Tottenham Hotspur star Eriksen’s agent and presented an offer to secure the services of his client on Friday, per Di Marzio. They’re waiting for a response from the Dane and are ready to offer Spurs a fee in order to bring Eriksen to the San Siro this month.

Advertisement

Sporting coach discusses Bruno Fernandes' impending exit

Will Bruno Fernandes move to Manchester United this month?

Bruno Fernandes’ rumoured move to Manchester United has been the most talked-about deal this window, and there have been multiple updates over the past few days from various publications that have confirmed the Red Devils’ interest in landing the Sporting Lisbon star.

Given the immense amount of speculation over the talks for Fernandes’ impending move, Sporting head coach Silas was recently asked if his captain will be available for the game against Benfica on Friday, he said:

"I can't guarantee any of these things because I don't know. Bruno is a huge player and all players like him have a lot of market. I don't like to think about it, but I'll be thinking of alternatives in case Bruno leaves. I hope it doesn't happen, but we have to start thinking that."

Arsenal keen on signing Hakan Calhanoglu on loan

Would Calhanoglu be a good fit for Arsenal?

Arsenal are interested in landing AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu on a loan deal till the end of the season, according to The Mirror.

Mikel Arteta is keen to add some more creativity to his side and is weighing up a move for the Turkish international, who would be interested in the move in order to boost his chances of making it to Turkey’s EURO 2020 squad.

Calhanoglu has had a mixed time at Milan so far and has not been able to consistently perform at a high level. Due to this, the Italian club are said to be open to letting him leave as they are attempting to rebuild their squad and get rid of underperformers after enduring a horrendous Serie A campaign so far.

Asmir Begovic to seal AC Milan switch

Begovic's time at the Vitality Stadium is up.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is having a medical at AC Milan ahead of a move to the club for the remainder of the season. The Bosnian is set to replace Pepe Reina at Milan, who recently joined Aston Villa on loan.

Begovic has fallen down the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium, where Aaron Ramsdale and Mark Travers have become Eddie Howe’s first and second choice between the sticks. After amassing 338 senior club appearances throughout his career, there’s no doubting his pedigree and ability, although he’s gotten on a bit in terms of his age now.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog