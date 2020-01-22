Barcelona make Arsenal star their priority, Manchester City want Sandro Tonali and more: EPL transfer news roundup

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Mourinho jokes of wanting Mbappe

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has joked that he wants Paris Saint-Germain to send Kylian Mbappe to him on loan. The Portuguese manager was asked whether the club are interested in acquiring the services of want-away forward Edinson Cavani.

However, the former Chelsea manager refused to speak about the Uruguayan out of respect for PSG and joked that he would like to have Kylian Mbappe sent o Spurs on loan.

"I have a very good relationship with Mr Nasser [Al-Khelaifi, PSG president] and Mr Leonardo and I want to keep that great relationship," said Mourinho.

"Good relationships are based on respect and I'm not going to speak about a player from Paris Saint-Germain.

"Unless you want a joke and if they are my friends, they could send Mbappe on loan? More than that, I have nothing else to say."

Tonali on City’s radar

According to a report from Gianluca di Marzio, Brescia star Sandro Tonali is on the radar of various clubs which include the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Juventus.

As a result, there could be a bidding war for the young Italian star, who has played 19 times in the league so far this season.

Aubameyang a priority for Barcelona

Barcelona are tracking Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a potential signing this window as an alternative to Luis Suarez, who is going to be out injured for a considerable amount of time.

The Catalans are expected to open contact with the Gunners in the next few days as there isn’t much time left before the transfer window slams shut, according to Le10Sport.