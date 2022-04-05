Ranking 5 best players in the Premier League right now based on ratings (April 2022)

The 2021/22 Premier League campaign has taken an interesting twist since the turn of the year. Liverpool have gotten closer to Manchester City in the title race. The top four race has also taken quite a lot of twists with Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and West Ham fighting for the 4th spot.

Some Premier League stars have taken their game to the next level in 2022

After a start-stop first half of the campaign, things have really heated up in the Premier League in 2022. Some players who were underperforming at the start of the season have found their boots for good over the last three months. They have found some sort of consistency. This has led them to help their clubs in achieving their goals for the current season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five highest rated players in the Premier League in 2022.

Note: Rankings have been given as per WhoScored ratings.

#5 Andrew Robertson- 7.68/10

Andy Robertson has been vital for the Reds

Andrew Robertson has been one of the driving forces for Liverpool this year. The Scottish full-back has produced marauding performances week after week over the last three months.

While Robertson did manage five assists and a goal in his first 14 appearances of the season, he has done slightly better in 2022. The left-back has registered five assists in nine league appearances. This comes despite missing a few games due to injury. Moreover, he has gelled excellently with both Sadio Mane as well as January signing Luis Diaz during this period.

With games coming thick and fast for Liverpool, Robertson will be a confirmed starter until the end of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

#4 Joao Cancelo- 7.70/10

Joao Cancelo has been a revelation for City

One of the greatest advantages for Manchester City is their tactical flexibility and ability to play in multiple formations. This is only possible because they have several players who are highly versatile. One is certainly Joao Cancelo.

rex @koolkiid66



#joãocancelo Gentlemen The best Right back in the world plays today Gentlemen The best Right back in the world plays today#joãocancelo https://t.co/MVWhAZbE9d

The Portuguese right-back has arguably been the best full-back in the world this season. His crossing ability, coupled with his long range shots, makes him a massive threat against any opponent. To add to this, he also often shifts into midfield and dictates play.

But it was Cancelo's defensive displays that have deserved applause over the last three months. He has often been the hero at the back for the Citizens. He has managed one assist and five clean sheets in nine league appearances this year.

Manchester City are in the final stretch of their Premier League title race and Cancelo will be key to helping them edge over the finish line.

#3 Sadio Mane- 7.76/10

Sadio Mane also added an international trophy to his kitty

Like Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane has been crucial to Liverpool's success in 2022. The Senegalese won the AFCON in February before qualifying for the FIFA World Cup last month. But his domestic form deserves similar praise.

Although he was unavailable for a couple of games due to international duties, he performed when he was asked to by Jurgen Klopp. Five goals in eight Premier League starts is an impressive return, but Mane has given a lot more than that. His defensive work has been incredible, and so has been his contribution in the transition

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs Norwich

vs Leeds

vs West Ham



Rediscovering his scoring touch. Sadio Mane’s last three Premier League games for Liverpool:vs Norwichvs Leedsvs West HamRediscovering his scoring touch. Sadio Mane’s last three Premier League games for Liverpool:⚽️ vs Norwich⚽️⚽️ vs Leeds⚽️ vs West HamRediscovering his scoring touch. 🇸🇳 https://t.co/w90mwDdfBq

Liverpool have some tricky league fixtures in the offing and Mane is expected to deliver in those ties. Luis Diaz has been great since his move from FC Porto but the Senegalese star remains the main man on the left-wing.

#2 Kevin de Bruyne- 7.84/10

Manchester City talisman Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne has certainly turned on the after-burners for Manchester City in 2022. The Belgian international has had a slow start but has proven his sensational quality over the last three months.

Playing in midfield as well as with the frontline, De Bruyne has contributed in every department for Pep Guardiola's side. He has made dangerous passes while also smashing in important goals. His strike against Chelsea in January, in particular, was a difference maker in the title race. Overall, he has racked up five goals and two assists in eight league appearances in 2022.

William Hill @WilliamHill



12 games

6 assists

5 goals



Averaging a goal or an assist every game. Kevin De Bruyne across all competitions in 2022:12 games6 assists5 goalsAveraging a goal or an assist every game. Kevin De Bruyne across all competitions in 2022:▪️ 12 games▪️ 6 assists▪️ 5 goals Averaging a goal or an assist every game. 😳 https://t.co/Q0RyeDyWfu

A true big-game player, De Bruyne will be leading the Premier League title charge for Manchester City until the end of the campaign.

#1 Harry Kane- 7.86/10

Harry Kane has shone after a slow start

Harry Kane has been beyond brilliant for Tottenham Hotspur in 2022. The Englishman's performances justify why Daniel Levy fought so hard to keep him at the club last summer.

The England star had a horrendous start to the 2021/22 Premier League season. Several Spurs stars were unable to produce their best performances under Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, Kane was re-born under Antonio Conte.He is fighting for the badge on the front, rather than for the name on the back. Against Manchester City in February, he dropped arguably the best individual performance by any player this season.

Squawka @Squawka ◎ No player has scored more Premier League goals than Harry Kane in 2022 (8)



◉ No player has provided more Premier League assists than Harry Kane in 2022 (5)



The No.9 in No.10 pyjamas. ◎ No player has scored more Premier League goals than Harry Kane in 2022 (8)◉ No player has provided more Premier League assists than Harry Kane in 2022 (5)The No.9 in No.10 pyjamas. https://t.co/V4Yqt7APD1

In total, Kane has racked up eight goals and five assists in 13 league appearances in 2022. Tottenham have quite a chance of finishing in the Top 4 this season and a lot of it is going to depend upon Kane's form until the end of the campaign.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit