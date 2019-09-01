Premier League Saturday roundup | EPL Scores

The Kun Aguero masterclass continues!

Gameweek 4 action commenced with Manchester United's trip to St Mary's. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were looking to get back to winning ways, however, Ralph Hasenhuttl's charges had other ideas.

A brilliant David James strike was cancelled by a Jannik Vestergaard header, as Man Utd were forced to share the spoils once again by a team defending deep in its half. The wheels seem to be loose at the Theatre of Dreams at the moment, as the Red Devils failed to secure a win for a third consecutive matchday.

Back home in the city of Manchester, the champions welcomed Graham Potter's Brighton as they looked to turn up the heat on early leaders, Liverpool. The party started early on as the irrepressible Kevin De Bruyne put City ahead with just 70 seconds on the clock.

Sergio Aguero doubled the lead just before half time and grabbed his second just after the interval via a superb strike from outside the box. The champions wrapped up proceedings through a Bernardo Silva strike, mere moments after he came on. Man City temporarily went top of the table with Liverpool's game away at Burnley yet to begin.

The table-toppers from Merseyside faced Burnley away from home in a late Saturday kickoff. Jurgen Klopp's men encountered early resistance from Sean Dyche's charges, however, the Reds broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute via a Chris Wood deflection off a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross into the box.

Sadio Mane doubled the lead 4 minutes later as Liverpool capitalised on a Ben Mee error deep in his half. Ten minutes before half time, Roberto Firmino made it 3 goals to Liverpool, blasting the ball beyond Nick Pope to cap off a wonderful individual performance. With that strike, Firmino became the first Brazilian to score 50 Premier League goals.

Elsewhere, Frank Lampard's nightmare start continued as his side surrendered a two goal lead, sharing the spoils with Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

After Saturday's action, Liverpool remain top of the Premier League table with 12 points, followed closely by Pep Guardiola's free-scoring Man City on 10 points.

Here are the results in full.

Southampton 1-1 Manchester United

Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United

Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa

Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth

Manchester City 4-0 Brighton

Newcastle United 1-1 Watford

West Ham 2-0 Norwich

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool