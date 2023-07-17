Premier League side have bid rejected for Chelsea outcast Callum Hudson-Odoi – Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly rejected a bid from Fulham for out-of-favor winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Hudson-Odoi, 22, has been marked as a potential summer sale following his poor loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen last time around. He is said to be not in Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino's plans for next season.

A right-footed wide operator, the three-cap England international struggled to shine at Leverkusen last season. He registered just a goal and an assist in 1074 minutes of action, spread across 21 appearances.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have turned down an initial offer for their youth product from Fulham in the recent past. They are expected to receive another offer from Marco Silva's side in the near future.

Hudson-Odoi, whose current contract is set to expire next summer, could prove to be a fine signing for the Cottagers should he join them. He would fill the void left by Manor Solomon and Neeskens Kebano.

So far, Hudson-Odoi has scored 16 goals and provided 22 assists in 126 matches across all competitions for the Stamford Bridge side.

Meanwhile, Fulham have reached an agreement to facilitate a return for Willian on a free transfer this month. They are set to tie the former Blues man down to a new deal, fighting off interest from Nottingham Forest and certain Saudi Arabian teams, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have parted ways with a number of first-team players so far this summer. They have raked in around £210 million by selling Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. They have also released the likes of N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea aim to continue selling deadwood

Chelsea are believed to continue their process of getting rid of out-of-favor players. They are keen to offload Romelu Lukaku, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech following their decision to exclude all of them from their pre-season tour, as per the Evening Standard.

The Blues have also told Hudson-Odoi to train with their U21 squad with the star's future at his boyhood club up in the air. They are hoping to sell the four players to make more room for summer signings.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have signed four players so far this summer. They have paid over £96 million to sign Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Angelo Gabriel, and Diego Moreira ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.