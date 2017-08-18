Premier League side interested in signing Diego Costa

Chelsea are ready to let him join them!

@falsewinger by Sripad News 18 Aug 2017, 18:52 IST

Everton bound?

What’s the story?

With a move to Atletico Madrid looking bleak, Chelsea are hunting for clubs who want to sign Diego Costa. Everton have popped up out of nowhere after their manager confirmed his intentions of signing the striker.

When asked if Everton were interested Diego Costa, Koeman said, “Of course you like to sign players for the future, but if you can get the best one that way, then why not? That’s for six months, the season, two years. It’s difficult ­because it needs to be a quality player or a young player who can develop or improve.”

The Sun report suggests that Everton will be making a loan offer for the Spaniard striker. Despite signing Sandro and Rooney, Koeman is keen on signing another striker.

Must read: Diego Costa: The villain who plays victim

In case you didn’t know...

Diego Costa has been told that he has no future at Chelsea. Antonio Conte is not interested in calling him back to the squad at any cost.

However, Chelsea expect him to get back to the club and train properly. They want him to maintain his fitness so that he can pass the medical at any club he is moving to.

The heart of the matter

Everton are the latest club to show interest in signing Diego Costa. The Toffees are on the hunt for a striker and were linked with a move for Christian Benteke.

But with Costa available for a short-term loan, Ronald Koeman is keen on signing him. Costa still has offers from AC Milan and Fenerbahce on the table but is still pushing for a move to Atletico Madrid.

What’s next?

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid will be locked in talks for another week and if a deal isn't struck yet, Costa will have to change his focus and consider a move elsewhere. He could stay in England with Everton but won't be able to play in the Champions League.

But if he opts to join AC Milan or Fenerbahce, he would be able to play in Europe.

Author’s Take

Sending Diego Costa on loan to Everton would be a brilliant thing for the player and both clubs involved. He'll score a lot of goals and be fit while for Chelsea, he'll be scraping points off the title-rivals and helping from the outside.

However, it is unlikely that Costa would accept a move to Goodison Park. He would want to play in the Champions League and a move to AC Milan is still on the table.