Premier League side launch £27m bid to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher: Reports

Crystal Palace have reportedly lodged an initial offer of £27 million to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who impressed on a season-long loan during the 2021-22 campaign, on a permanent deal.

Gallagher, who has three years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, shot to prominence last season with his dynamic performances in the center of the park for the Eagles. The 22-year-old scored eight goals and provided five assists in 39 matches while on loan at Crystal Palace.

A box-to-box midfielder with a knack for scoring goals, Gallagher recently received two back-to-back starts in a Chelsea shirt. During his team's 2-1 win over Leicester City on August 27, the England international was sent off for two yellow cards inside 28 minutes.

According to The Times, Crystal Palace are hoping to persuade Chelsea to agree to a permanent transfer of Gallagher with their £27 million bid. The report also added that Eagles head coach Patrick Vieira is keen to utilize his close relationship with the player and help him earn a place in England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad later this year.

Gallagher, who was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award last season, has also attracted interest from Everton and Newcastle United among other Premier League clubs this summer.

So far, Crystal Palace have made four major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. The club have signed Cheick Doucoure, Chris Richards, Sam Johnstone and Malcolm Ebiowei on permanent deals for a combined sum of over £30 million.

The Eagles, who have four points from four Premier League matches, will next lock horns with Brentford at Selhurst Park on August 30.

Agbonlahor and Saunders agree that Conor Gallagher is far too good to stay at 𝗚𝗮𝗯𝗯𝘆: “Without a striker, I don’t think Conor Gallagher suit Chelsea.”𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗻: “If I was any of the top 6 clubs, I would sign Conor Gallagher!”Agbonlahor and Saunders agree that Conor Gallagher is far too good to stay at #CFC and not be a regular starter. 👎 𝗚𝗮𝗯𝗯𝘆: “Without a striker, I don’t think Conor Gallagher suit Chelsea.”⭐️ 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗻: “If I was any of the top 6 clubs, I would sign Conor Gallagher!”Agbonlahor and Saunders agree that Conor Gallagher is far too good to stay at #CFC and not be a regular starter. https://t.co/9klXmJGenh

Simon Jordan urges Everton to offload Anthony Gordon to Chelsea this summer

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan slammed Chelsea's recruitment strategy following the club's pursuit of Everton forward Anthony Gordon this summer. He said:

"£60 million for Anthony Gordon?! Send him in a cab, quick! Before someone actually wakes up and smells the coffee. 60 million quid?! Sell him, cash in on him. I think most Evertonians will look at it with disappointment but realize it's good business."

He continued:

"He can go there and potentially he can sit in the same position as people like Steve Sidwell and Danny Drinkwater sat in. But if Todd Boehly and his team are so desperate to spend ridiculous amounts of money, Everton would be well served to turn this into a proper financial windfall."

Gordon, who has three years left on his current deal at Goodison Park, registered four goals and three assists in 40 matches for the Toffees across all competitions last season. The 21-year-old has netted once in four Premier League appearances this term.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava