Premier League side Manchester United set to train from May 18

Manchester United players in Premier League action

After nearly two months since a ball was kicked in the Premier League, football could potentially return to England. Over the last few weeks, the English government, as well as the Premier League, have worked under the title Project Restart to try and resume the season by June.

This project has most certainly gathered some momentum in recent times and will only be boosted by the potential returns of other leagues, and the confirmed resumption of the Bundesliga.

Just a few days after telling their foreign players to return to England, Manchester United players have now been informed that they will resume training at Carrington on May 18.

Players will be training in batches of six, to begin with, in order to comply with the social distancing guidelines laid down by health organisations

Andreas Pereira in the UEFA Europa League

In conversation with Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Manchester United's Andreas Pereira opened up on the information the players have received so far. He began,

"We had a meeting and were told that if everything is going well, we'll be back in training on May 18 in groups of six."

The Brazilian maintains that this is only in the initial stages, and regular training could resume should the situation get better. He continued,

"If that goes well, a week or two later, we'll be able to train as a group. I don't know who'll be in my group yet."

"There will be six players training initially and there won't be much contact between us. We'll still be separated and training in different parts of the pitch. Those precautions have to be followed."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were in sublime form before the suspension of the Premier League season. Manchester United struggled at the start of the season and were suspect in more ways than one.

An eager wait for Premier League return

9 - Manchester United are currently unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions (W6 D3), the longest current run of any Premier League side, and their best run since February 2019 when they went unbeaten through Ole Gunnar Solskjær's first 11 games in charge. Revitalised. pic.twitter.com/6KyzFRQA5U — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2020

Significant questions were raised on the Norwegian's decision to go into a new Premier League season without having appropriately replaced their top scorer from last season, Romelu Lukaku. The towering Belgian fell out with the club even before the previous season began, nearly coinciding with the departure of Jose Mourinho.

Having left for Inter Milan, Solskjaer's only replacement for Lukaku was a deadline day loan deal for former Watford striker Odion Ighalo.

As the season unfolded, however, Manchester United found their groove even without the services of an injured Paul Pogba. The Red Devils are in a heated race with Chelsea, Sheffield United and a handful of clubs for the fourth spot on the Premier League table.

Mason Greenwood has made a phenomenal impact

They were also on their longest unbeaten streak in over a year just before this unfortunate stoppage of the season. And most importantly, the arrival of Bruno Fernandes seemed to galvanise the club and was undoubtedly a catalyst for the Red Devils' purple patch.

Mason Greenwood, who is a player that Solskjaer has managed cautiously, but he has made a superb impact and has helped ease the burden on Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. Greenwood has scored five Premier League goals in just 645 Premier League minutes, which effectively is a goal every 129 minutes. This is a mightily impressive return for a player who turned 18 last October.

11 - Mason Greenwood has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, the most of any Premier League teenager. Elementary. pic.twitter.com/VQ3xkHhw10 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2020

United will be eager for the Premier League to resume as they vie for Chelsea's fourth spot and are just three points behind Frank Lampard's side.