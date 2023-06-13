Premier League side ready to sell Liverpool target: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to cash in on Liverpool-linked star Kalvin Phillips in the upcoming summer.

Phillips, 27, has failed to cement a starting spot at the Cityzens since arriving from Leeds United in a deal worth up to £45 million last summer. He racked up just 593 minutes of first-team action during his team's treble-winning season.

As a result, the 26-cap England international has been rumored to exit Manchester City ahead of the next campaign. He has emerged on Liverpool, West Ham United and Newcastle United's radar of late, according to The Daily Star.

Now, as per the Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola's side are ready to listen to offers for the defensive midfielder this summer. However, the £35 million-rated star is interested in remaining at the Etihad Stadium and prove his worth to his club.

Should the 2020 UEFA Euro finalist seal a permanent move to the Reds, he would emerge as a rotational option for Fabinho. Apart from deputizing in a holding role, he could also play as a box-to-box midfielder if and when required.

Overall, Phillips has made 21 appearances for City. Prior to his move, he featured in 234 matches for Leeds United.

Darren Bent doubts new Liverpool midfielder's ability to cover ground

Liverpool announced Alexis Mac Allister as their first summer arrival after striking a permanent deal worth £35 million with Brighton & Hove Albion last week. They are said to have offered the player a contract worth £150,000-per-week.

Speaking on talkSPORT, ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Darren Bent raised questions over Mac Allister's arrival, saying:

"Is he what they need though? Please don't get me wrong, I like him as a player. I think he's very good. But, he can't run at all. And come to think of it... what's been the Reds' midfield problem? They've got no legs there."

Sharing his thoughts on the sort of midfielder the Jurgen Klopp-coached outfit are in need of, Bent continued:

"Don't get me wrong... he's an unbelievable midfielder but when I think of Liverpool in the past and what made them successful, there was [Georginio] Wijnaldum who was always rattling around in the middle of the park."

Apart from Mac Allister, the Merseyside outfit are also keeping tabs on a number of other quality midfielders ahead of the next season. Khephren Thuram, Emmanuel Kouadio Kone and Gabri Veiga are some of the other linked players.

