Premier League side willing to pay whopping €80 million fee to sign Real Madrid defender Eder Militao: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid defender Eder Militao and are willing to pay €80 million.

The Magpies have become one of the richest football clubs in the world following their takeover from the Saudi Public Investment Fund last year. Mohamed Bin Salman is desperate to see his team break into England's 'Big six' and Militao is considered an ideal candidate for the Premier League.

His pace and power, along with his defensive expertise, would make him a statement signing for the North East club. The 24-year-old has established himself as a first-team regular at Real Madrid since his 2019 move from FC Porto. He has made 106 appearances for the club so far.

Despite facing fierce competition at centre-back, Militao has made 16 appearances for the Galacticos this season. He also played a crucial role in helping Real Madrid win last season's UEFA Champions League, playing in the final against Liverpool.

Militao's contract runs until June 2025, but Los Blancos will surely be keen to extend his stay and reflect his status as a star at the club.

As per El Nacional, Newcastle are interested in signing him. The Magpies have shown immense progress since their takeover in October 2021 and now sit in the Premier League's top four.

