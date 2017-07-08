Premier League star confirms that he wants to play for Manchester United

by Sripad News 08 Jul 2017, 17:59 IST

Jack Butland has revealed that he will find it very hard to turn down a move to Manchester United. The England goalkeeper is at Stoke City and is willing to make a move should the club come calling.

He was on talkSPORT when he said, “My ambitions are to be the Stoke number one and England number one, but there are other things I want to achieve in my career as well.”

“I want to play in the Champions League and I want to win trophies. There’s no reason why we can’t win trophies at Stoke, we’ll try and win some cups and do as well as we can, but I obviously have ambitions," added Butland.

“If it’s the right move at the right time, you never know. You always have to think about these things. A club like Manchester United, or whoever it may be… United are, for me, the biggest club in the world and you have to take those things in [sic] consideration.” said the shot-stopper.

Chelsea were interested in signing Jack Butland when they let go of Petr Cech. The goalkeeper, however, rejected the move as he did not want to play second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois.

Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea is a target for Real Madrid, and the move is still on the cards. The relationship between the clubs is at an all time low but the Spanish side are still confident of signing him.

Jose Mourinho might soon be hunting for a goalkeeper, and Jack Butland has wasted no time in making himself available. The shot-stopper has heaped praise on the Red Devils and has labelled them the 'biggest club in the world'.

The English international is set to take over the #1 spot from Joe Hart soon and is tipped to become one of the best in the world. He dreams of playing in the Champions League and is said to be extremely keen on impressing the big clubs with his performance for Stoke City in the 2017/18 season.

Jack Butland will be seen between the posts for Stoke City this season. He produced some incredible saves last season, and if things go right this season, he might end up being England's #1 at the World Cup next year.

Butland is a great keeper, but he has a lot to learn. However, his dream of playing for Manchester United might not happen as the Red Devils have no plans of letting De Gea go.