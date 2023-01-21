Premier League star open to joining Manchester United in the summer - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is reportedly open to joining Manchester United in the summer. The English striker has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for several years.

However, Spurs have managed to sway off interest from the Red Devils and rejected four attempts from Manchester City to sign him in the summer of 2021. However, the Daily Mail reports that Kane, 29, would be open to joining United.

The Red Devils are reported to have already studied particulars attached to a potential move for the England captain. The Spurs have slapped an £85 million price tag on the frontman. Manchester United may need to move quickly, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also thought to be in the race.

Kane has been in prolific form this season, scoring 17 goals in 28 games across competitions. Yet, Tottenham have faltered, sitting fifth in the league table and trailing third-placed Manchester United by six points, having played one game more.

Spurs' hopes of keeping Kane may rest on whether they qualify for the UEFA Champions League or win a trophy this season. He has two years left on his contract, and they are not in as strong of a position to keep hold of him as they were in 2021.

Talks are growing over Kane's potential arrival to replicate Robin van Persie's move from Arsenal to Old Trafford in 2012. The Dutch striker was a massive hit for the Red Devils, scoring 30 goals in 48 matches as he led United to the Premier League title in his debut season.

Kane has always wanted to win trophies. He told Manchester United legend Gary Neville on Overlap in 2021:

“I don’t want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets. I want to be the best I can be. I never said I’d stay at Spurs for the rest of my career and I’ve never said I’d leave Spurs."

He added:

“People might say, ‘he’s desperate for trophies, he needs trophies’, but I still feel like I’ve still got almost another career to play."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly seems to be keen on a faster striker

Victor Osimhen continues to be linked with Manchester United.

Kane may be open to joining Ten Hag's revolution at Old Trafford, but those sentiments may not be shared by the Dutch coach. Reports claim that the Manchester United boss ideally wants a pacey striker, which doesn't fit the profile of the Tottenham frontman.

It does fit the profile of another forward they have been linked with: Napoli's Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian is one of the fastest attackers in Serie A and has been impressive for Luciano Spalletti's side this season.

The Naples forward has scored 13 goals in 18 appearances and has been instrumental in the side's pursuit of the league title. However, Osimhen is likely to be a more expensive signing than Kane. He is valued by Napoli at £120 million by the Serie A leaders, per New Telegraph.

