Erik ten Hag believes 24-year-old striker suits Manchester United better than Harry Kane - Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly feels Napoli striker Victor Osimhen would be a better fit for his side than Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane. The Red Devils are expected to target a top centre-forward signing in the summer.

Osimhen, 24, and Kane, 29, are two forwards linked with a move to Old Trafford. The duo are two of Europe's most renowned goalscorers and could be on the move at the end of the season.

The Napoli striker has scored 13 goals in 18 appearances across competitions. The Nigerian has been instrumental in Luciano Spalletti's side's impressive campaign, leading Serie A by nine points after 18 games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs frontman has been prolific in the Premier League since making his debut in 2009. He has scored 17 goals in 27 games across competitions. Kane's experience of playing in the league had many touting him with a move to Manchester United.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive



Who would you go for #mufc If you could sign either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen this summer,Who would you go for If you could sign either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen this summer, Who would you go for❓#mufc https://t.co/sBkx1uao1z

However, according to Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law, although the Red Devils have a long-term interest in Kane, his profile doesn't fit with the recommendations Ten Hag has made for his team.

The Dutch coach is said to prefer a faster forward, which means Osimhen is more likely than Kane to arrive at Old Trafford. The Nigerian was the fastest player in Serie A in 2020. Lega Serie A's figures claimed that Osimhen clocked a speed of 34.05 km per hour.

Kane, as well as Osimhen, are expected to cost an astronomical fees, though, with Napoli reportedly slapping a €100 million price tag on their frontman. Meanwhile, Tottenham quoted Manchester City £150 million (€171.36 million) for Kane in 2021 after rejecting two bids that fell below that valuation.

Former Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage tips Red Devils to sign Tottenham's Kane

Robbie Savage wants Harry Kane to join the Red Devils.

Manchester United have impressed under Ten Hag this season. They're fourth in the league, holding a five-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham. The Red Devils are alive in four competitions and are hopeful of winning their first trophy since 2017.

Their former midfielder Savage reckons they're more likely than Spurs to pick up silverware this campaign. If he were United, he would target Kane in the summer, telling BBC 5 Live's 606:

“Manchester United have got a better chance, under Erik ten Hag, than Spurs have of winning a trophy. I don’t think it would happen in this window, but in the summer, that would be my no.1 target – Harry Kane to Manchester United.”

Kane has been Spurs' protagonist over the years, scoring 265 goals in 413 appearances. He has finished as the Premier League top goalscorer on three occasions.

Poll : 0 votes