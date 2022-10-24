Manchester United target slapped with €100 million price tag - Reports

As per Calciomercato, Napoli have put a price of €100 million on reported Manchester United target Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker was linked with the Red Devils and Newcastle United in the summer, but a deal didn't go through. Chelsea have now joined the two Premier League sides in their interest in him as well.

Osimhen, 23, joined Napoli from Lille in 2020. He has since scored 33 goals and provided 10 assists in 71 matches for the Italian side. He helped his side finish third in the Serie A table last season.

He has scored four goals in seven league matches this season, helping Napoli stay at the top of the table.

While the Italian side don't want to sell their prized possession, they have slapped a whopping €100 million price tag on the Nigerian striker.

Manchester United have been on the lookout for a striker for a while now. They currently have Anthony Martial, who has struggled with injuries, making just four appearances in all competitions this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is 37 now and hasn't looked like his prolific self this season, scoring just twice in 12 matches this season.

Erik ten Hag has played Marcus Rashford as a striker at times, but he has flattered to deceive in the No. 9 position.

Manchester United will need a proper No. 9 next summer, but a huge price tag on Osimhen might force them to consider other options before going all in.

Gary Neville believes Manchester United should sell Cristiano Ronaldo

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to Old Trafford last summer and became their top goalscorer last season with 24 goals in 38 matches.

However, he has struggled to find form this season and Ten Hag has started him in just six matches this season. Moreover, his antics haven't helped either, as he has walked off the pitch twice during matches this season.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes it is best for both the club and the player that Ronaldo is moved on.

He told Sky Sports:

"When you look at whether Ronaldo should be selected, which is obviously Ronaldo's main problem at this moment in time - that he's not playing - as great a player as he's been, Manchester United are better without him."

He added:

"Erik ten Hag knows that, so I think the only thing the club and Ronaldo can do is get together in this next week or so and end the relationship. Cristiano is too good a player, too fantastic a character and the club have got to move on. Ronaldo can't accept not being the star man in Manchester United's team so he's going to have to leave - that's it."

Ronaldo's most recent controversy came in their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19. He refused to be subbed on and left the pitch before the final whistle.

