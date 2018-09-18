Premier League: Starting XIs made of Player Of The Year winners

Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool FC - Premier League

Every year, the football clubs select a player who's been their best performer, and name him the POTY (Player Of The Year).

Taking into consideration 4 of the topmost clubs in the Premier League, and their choices of POTY from (and including) the 2000-01 season, a starting XI comprising of the best players at each of these clubs can be compiled.

This slideshow does the same for the following clubs - Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

The players selected have all been the POTY in one or more years since 2000-01, and in some cases, the formations may seem dodgy, or the players may have been selected to play out of position, but then, this is an amalgamation of the best talents at these top clubs and not the select XIs based on positional performances!

Let the fun and games begin...

Football Writers Association Player of the Year

