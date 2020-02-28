Premier League stat attack: Looking at the most prolific substitute shooters in the 2019/20 season

Mason Greenwood of Manchester United

In-game management is one of the most crucial segments of management of a football club at any level. It is essential to understand the nature of the game, assess how a particular side has done until a point and make tactical tweaks and changes accordingly.

However, as important as it is to make the right changes in personnel and formations at the right junctures in games, it is also extremely crucial to have prolific players on the bench. Players who, upon their introduction, spark life into games and would have the manager's hopes pinned on his or her shoulders to affect the outcome of the game.

The Premier League has been blessed with a number of stellar 'super subs' who have scored some iconic goals off the bench, such as the likes of Olivier Giroud, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and many more.

Here, we take a look at the most prolific shooters off the bench in the current Premier League campaign.

#3. Michy Batshuayi | Chelsea

Michy Batshuayi

Shots off the bench: 13

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi was one of the most talented young strikers in Europe when he was signed by the club back in 2016. He's unfortunately not had a single consistent season with the Blues so far and has struggled for game-time, leading to largely unsuccessful loan spells at Valencia, Borussia Dortmund and most recently, Crystal Palace.

This season, the Belgian has largely played second fiddle to star striker Tammy Abraham and has had to compete with World Cup winner Olivier Giroud as well. The 26-year-old has appeared as a substitute for a total of 140 minutes, scored 1 goal, registered 1 assist and has registered 13 shots, which is the third-highest tally in the league this season. The former Standard Liege man has also taken a shot every 10.8 shots as a substitute.

#2. Lys Mousset | Sheffield United

Lys Mousset

Shots off the bench: 14

After failing to hit the ground running at the Vitality Stadium with AFC Bournemouth, Sheffield United's Lys Mousset has made a fair bit of impact since his arrival at Bramall Lane this season. The Blades paid a fee of £10m to bring the Frenchman to the club upon their promotion to the Premier League.

Mousset has appeared 13 times for the Blades this season in the English top-flight from the bench, during which he registered 14 shots. During this time, he has scored 2 goals and assisted 1, registering a shot every 23.3 minutes as a substitute.

#1. Mason Greenwood | Manchester United

Mason Greenwood

Shots off the bench: 15

Manchester United's boy wonder Mason Greenwood has had a superb season so far for the Red Devils. The prodigal teenager is one of the highest-scoring teenagers in Europe this season and has been in fine form on and off the bench for the Red Devils. With an impressive display this season, he has effectively solidified his spot in the first-team set-up after transitioning from the youth teams. The teenager has scored a total of 12 goals across all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and has formed an excellent partnership with fellow academy graduate Marcus Rashford.

Akin to his Norwegian manager who was known to score some clutch goals in his career, the English teenager has scored the joint-highest number of goals as a sub this season, scoring 3 off the bench in 18 sub appearances. He has also registered the most number of shots (15) off the bench in the Premier League this season, making him the most prolific substitute shooter in the English top-flight. The 18-year-old averages a shot every 21.7 minutes in the league as a sub, making him an effective option for United to call upon.