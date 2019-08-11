Premier League Stats (1992-93 to 2018-19): Manchester United

The Manchester United team

With 13 Premier League titles, Manchester United is the most successful team in the tournament since it was established in 1992-93. They are the only team to win the title back-to-back three times not once but twice.

In fact, from 1992-93 till date they have been outside the top four in the table on just four occasions. Till 2012-13 they had never finished outside the top three. Manchester United's worst finish in the Premier League till date has been seventh, in 2013-14.

Manchester United kick off their 2019-20 Premier League campaign against Chelsea at Old Trafford. But before that happens, let us take a look at some of the key stats from their stay in the Premier League from 1992-93 to 2018-19.

1039 is the total number of matches played by Man Utd. in the Premier League.

632 matches played by Ryan Giggs is the most number of matches played by a Man Utd. player in the Premier League.

Ryan Giggs

648-166 is their win-loss record in the Premier League.

407 matches involving Ryan Giggs have been won by Man Utd., making him the player with the most number of wins under his belt for the team.

1989 goals have been scored by Man Utd. in the Premier League. 61 of those goals were scored by penalties.

183 goals scored by Wayne Rooney is the most number of goals scored by a Man Utd. player.

162 assists by Ryan Giggs is the most number of assists by a Man Utd. player in the Premier League.

929 goals have been conceded by United in the Premier League. 38 of them were own goals.

444 clean sheets have been kept by Man Utd. goalkeepers in the Premier League.

100 clean sheets by David de Gea is the most number of clean sheets kept by a Man Utd. goalkeeper in the Premier League.

David de Gea

1473 yellow cards have been received by Man Utd. players.

66 red cards have been received by Man Utd. players.

7 red cards received by Roy Keane is the most number of red cards received by a single Man Utd. player.