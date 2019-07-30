×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League: Strongest Manchester United XI with the new signings

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Feature
1.82K   //    30 Jul 2019, 23:29 IST

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United head into the 2019-2020 season with renewed expectations. The team now believes it can finally extinguish the dark cloud that has lingered since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Ole Gunnar Solsksjaer will lead the side in his first full season after taking over from Jose Mourinho. During his first stint as the United manager, he got the traditional attacking mentality back in the side. To some extent, United fans started believing again after winning 11 out of Solskjaer's first 12 matches in charge.

However, the final push to the end of the season saw United's weaknesses exposed. That was simply down to personnel; United did not quality players who deserved to wear that prestigious jersey.

Apart from Paul Pogba and David de Gea, very few others could even be considered as genuine world class talent.

It was clear that some piece of transfer business had to be done this summer. There was belief that players such as Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Phil Jones and Matteo Darmian would be first out of the door for various reasons. But shockingly, it was Ander Herrera that United failed to hold on to.

Ander Herrera
Ander Herrera

The Red Devils have made some signings in a bid to strength the defence and attacking areas. The right wing and overall defence needed some boost, and the midfield and central defence are still areas of concern for Solskjaer.

The start of the Premier League is less than two weeks away, with United set to host Chelsea first up. Given the nature of the slow transfer business, if Solskjaer was to work with what he has today, this would probably be his strongest lineup for the opener against The Blues.

(As with last season, the ideal formation is 4-3-3 to ensure that there are some bodies in central midfield, utilising the pace of what is potentially an exciting and fast front line).

Advertisement

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

De Gea had a dip in form but is set to remain the No. 1
De Gea had a dip in form but is set to remain the No. 1

There are reports that De Gea has agreed a bumper new contract to remain at Old Trafford. This is good for stability, as the Spaniard has proven his worth in the last five seasons.

Despite his dip in form last season, he still remains United's top shot-stopper. Having a backup such as Sergio Romero isn't too bad either, is it?

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Paul Pogba Scott McTominay Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Advertisement
Premier League 19-20: 5 New signings who are set to make a huge impact
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019/20: 2 new signings to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 positives for Manchester United from this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Manchester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Manchester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United can build around next season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19/20: Manchester United's ideal midfield combination for the upcoming season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v West Ham United Predicted XI- Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and West Ham injury news, Suspension List and more
RELATED STORY
3 young players who can step up for Manchester United next season
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Can Manchester United afford to sell Paul Pogba?
RELATED STORY
Three new Premier League stars to watch out this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us