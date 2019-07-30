Premier League: Strongest Manchester United XI with the new signings

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United head into the 2019-2020 season with renewed expectations. The team now believes it can finally extinguish the dark cloud that has lingered since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Ole Gunnar Solsksjaer will lead the side in his first full season after taking over from Jose Mourinho. During his first stint as the United manager, he got the traditional attacking mentality back in the side. To some extent, United fans started believing again after winning 11 out of Solskjaer's first 12 matches in charge.

However, the final push to the end of the season saw United's weaknesses exposed. That was simply down to personnel; United did not quality players who deserved to wear that prestigious jersey.

Apart from Paul Pogba and David de Gea, very few others could even be considered as genuine world class talent.

It was clear that some piece of transfer business had to be done this summer. There was belief that players such as Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Phil Jones and Matteo Darmian would be first out of the door for various reasons. But shockingly, it was Ander Herrera that United failed to hold on to.

Ander Herrera

The Red Devils have made some signings in a bid to strength the defence and attacking areas. The right wing and overall defence needed some boost, and the midfield and central defence are still areas of concern for Solskjaer.

The start of the Premier League is less than two weeks away, with United set to host Chelsea first up. Given the nature of the slow transfer business, if Solskjaer was to work with what he has today, this would probably be his strongest lineup for the opener against The Blues.

(As with last season, the ideal formation is 4-3-3 to ensure that there are some bodies in central midfield, utilising the pace of what is potentially an exciting and fast front line).

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

De Gea had a dip in form but is set to remain the No. 1

There are reports that De Gea has agreed a bumper new contract to remain at Old Trafford. This is good for stability, as the Spaniard has proven his worth in the last five seasons.

Despite his dip in form last season, he still remains United's top shot-stopper. Having a backup such as Sergio Romero isn't too bad either, is it?

